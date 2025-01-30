Trump, Colombia apparently reach deal to avoid tariffs

President Trump and the Colombian government apparently reached a deal late Sunday to avoid U.S. tariffs on Colombian goods after dramatic confrontations in which Colombia refused to accept two military jets carrying Colombian deportees.

According to an Associated Press report, late Sunday night White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt released a statement saying that the “Government of Colombia has agreed to all of President Trump’s terms, including the unrestricted acceptance of all illegal aliens from Colombia returned from the United States, including on U.S. military aircraft, without limitation or delay.”

Leavitt said the tariff orders will be “held in reserve, and not signed,” the AP reported. But she said Trump would maintain visa restrictions on Colombian officials and enhanced customs inspections of goods from the country, “until the first planeload of Colombian deportees is successfully returned.”

The New York Times reported late Sunday that Colombia’s foreign ministry released a statement that said “we have overcome the impasse with the United States government.” It said the government would accept all deportation flights and “guarantee dignified conditions” for those Colombians on board, the Times reported.

Trump had said the United States would immediately impose a 25% tariff on all Colombian imports and raise them to 50% in one week, while Secretary of State Mario Rubio suspended visas for Colombian government officials and their families.

In a Facebook post, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., had also threatened sanctions, saying “Colombia and all nations should be on notice — Congress is fully prepared to pass sanctions and other measures against those that do not fully cooperate or follow through on requirements to accept their citizens who are illegally in the United States.”

“President Trump is putting America first, just like he said he would,” Johnson wrote. “And Congress will implement policies that reinforce his agenda.” Early in the day, Petro said that deportees should be treated with dignity and respect, and that he would accept the Colombian nationals if they travel on civilian aircraft. Petro responded to Trump’s tariffs by announcing a retaliatory 25 percent increase in Colombian tariffs on U.S. goods. Trump announced the tariffs and other sanctions on his Truth Social site and Petro made his statements on X. The conflict raised questions about the future of U.S. agricultural exports to Colombia and U.S. food imports from that country. In 2023, Colombia bought more than $1 billion in corn from the United States, more than $700 million in soybean meal, $235 million in soybeans and $271 million in pork and pork products. The northern South American country is the seventh largest U.S. agricultural export market, according to the Agriculture Department’s Foreign Agricultural Service. Colombia’s top agricultural exports to the United States are coffee and cut flowers, but avocado exports have grown in recent years. Trump’s quick threat of action is a signal of how he may act if other countries displease him. He has threatened to impose 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico by February 1 if those countries do not stop migration and fentanyl from coming into the United States.

Rubio announced travel sanctions, suspending visas issued at the U.S. Embassy in Bogota for Colombian government officials.A “media note” on the State Department website said, “Following President Petro’s refusal to accept two repatriation flights he previously authorized, Secretary Rubio immediately ordered a suspension of visa issuance at the U.S. Embassy Bogota consular section.”

“Secretary Rubio is now authorizing travel sanctions on individuals and their families, who were responsible for the interference of U.S. repatriation flight operations.”

image-34

Marco Rubio

A press statement posted earlier on the website says, “President Trump has made it clear that under his administration, America will no longer be lied to nor taken advantage of.””It is the responsibility of each nation to take back their citizens who are illegally present in the United States in a serious and expeditious manner. Colombian President Petro had authorized flights and provided all needed authorizations and then canceled his authorization when the planes were in the air.”As demonstrated by today’s actions, we are unwavering in our commitment to end illegal immigration and bolster America’s border security.”

–The Hagstrom Report