Tucker Stagemeyer earns Junior Bronze and Silver Awards

Tucker Stagemeyer, Page, Neb., has earned the National Junior Angus Association’s (NJAA) Bronze and Silver awards, according to Caitlyn Brandt, events and junior activities director of the American Angus Association® in Saint Joseph, Mo.

Stagemeyer is the 18-year-old son of Brent and Carla Stagemeyer and attends O’Neill High School. He is a member of the NJAA and the Nebraska Junior Angus Association, where he has served as director and vice president.

He has participated in state and national shows and showmanship contests. At the National Junior Angus Show (NJAS), Stagemeyer participated in the team sales, livestock judging, quiz bowl, photography, public speaking and extemporaneous public speaking contests. In 2021 he served as a voting delegate. He was also a participant in the mentoring program in 2015 and 2016.

Stagemeyer has consigned cattle to the Major League Sale.

The Bronze and Silver awards are the first two levels of the NJAA Recognition Program that began in 1972. Junior Angus breeders must apply for the awards, then meet point requirements in many areas of participation before receiving the honors. Applicants are evaluated in areas of junior Angus association activities and leadership, participation in showmanship, contests and shows, using performance testing to improve their herd and their progress in producing and merchandising Angus cattle.

The NJAA promotes the involvement of young people in raising Angus cattle, while also providing leadership and self-development opportunities for the nearly 4,500 active members nationwide.

— Written by Amber Wahlgren, Angus Communications