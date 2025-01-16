Two-time NFR steer wrestler Bridger Chambers wins Montana Circuit Finals

A new perspective brings a fresh mindset.



For Bridger Chambers , rodeo went from a full-time gig to a part-time passion. The two-time NFR qualifier became a real estate agent in October 2023, and the new source of income for the father of four afforded him the opportunity just to compete.



That freedom allowed Chambers to capture the steer wrestling average title and season title on Saturday at the RAM Montana Circuit Finals Rodeo in Great Falls, Mont.



“There was just less pressure,” said the 36-year-old said. “I didn’t have to worry about backing into the box thinking, ‘Man, I have to win a check.’ We were just having fun. There were no expectations and I think that played a big part in our success.”



The change paid off with a strong summer at his circuit rodeos, and Chambers entered the three-day event atop the season standings for the Montana Circuit. A weekend of runs stood between him and a Montana Circuit Finals title.



Inside Four Seasons Arena, Chambers began to shut the door on his fellow competitors. The Stevensville, Mont., native got off to a roaring start, winning the first round with a 5.0-second run.



After a fourth-place finish in Round 2, the cowboy needed a strong final run to bring home the buckle. He delivered. Chambers captured both titles with a blazing 4.8-second run in the final go-round. It was a product of his hard work.



“I think it was the culmination of the entire summer,” Chambers explained. “It felt like I put in a lot of work with the horse I’m riding, and it paid off. He really started to shine towards the end of the summer and we just continued to try to do the same thing we’ve been doing. We had a great winter session of practice and were well prepared when we showed up.”



The win marks Chambers’ third-career circuit finals title. This one will hold a special place in his heart, an ode to those who support him.



“I do love it (Great Falls) because Montana is a big state with a small community vibe, especially in the rodeo community,” said Chambers. “There’s a ton of people out here in the dead of winter to support us, and it makes something really special. I am kind of biased, but I think we have the best circuit in the country.”

Bridger Chambers takes home the championship title from the Montana Circuit Finals bulldogging. Jackie Jensen | PRCA photo





As for Chambers’ 2025 season outlook, he will continue to attack his real estate business full-time while supplementing his love for rodeo. The win earned him a spot at the NFR Open this July in Colorado Springs, Colo. He plans on making the trip with the entire family.



“My job (as dad) is to show them how to handle adversity regardless of the outcome,” said Chambers. “The best part about my family is they don’t care about the results. They are just happy to have their dad and that’s what’s awesome.”



Other winners at the $264,013 rodeo included bareback rider Trevar McAllister (242 points on three head); team ropers Brady Tryan and Calgary Smith (9.6 seconds on two head); saddle bronc rider Jesse Kruse (243.5 points on three head); tie-down roper Haven Meged (26.9 seconds on three head); barrel racer Abigail Knight (39.41 seconds on three head); and bull rider Jake Lockwood (258.5 points on three head).

