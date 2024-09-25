Tyler Waguespack back in NFR race after victory in Mandan, N.D.

Tyler Waguespack , the 33-year-old steer wrestler from Gonzales, La., has built a gold buckle reputation in the rodeo world, but his recent win at the North Dakota Roughrider Cup in Mandan stood out as a defining moment in his season. After overcoming significant setbacks, this victory highlighted his perseverance and grit.



After a challenging season faced with injuries, Waguespack put together a 3.4-second run to capture the win. The triumph has catapulted him back into the spotlight and closer to marking his tenth qualification to the 2024 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo presented by Teton Ridge.



“This was our biggest bullet for the end of the year,” Waguespack said. “This was my last hoorah that I had to make the National Finals Rodeo. Knowing that I was as far back as I was in the standings, I had to win first to give myself a chance.”



As of Sept. 22, Waguespack was ranked 21st in the PRCA | RAM World Standings, after this event and Waguespack’s $14,572 payoff, he has moved to 13th place, putting him back in contention for the NFR.



What made this victory even more remarkable was the uncertainty that surrounded it.



Waguespack suffered a torn bicep in June after competing at the Sisters (Ore.) Rodeo during his summer run. Doctors told him that he wouldn’t be able to compete again until November or December.



His relentless dedication to rehab, with help from Andrew Shea at Shea Competitive Edge, sped up his recovery. By August, he was already back in the saddle, ready to fight for a spot in the Top 15 of the world standings.



“I healed up really fast, came back really fast with rehab and everything,” Waguespack said. “It’s not as strong as it needs to be, but strong enough for right now.”



Despite the setback of an injury and knowing the stakes were incredibly high for Waguespack in Mandan, he backed into the box prepared for the ride ahead.



“I’ve always said that I thrive under pressure,” he shared. “Everybody’s normally nervous in that situation, and I get excited for situations like that.”



Riding a horse owned by Sam Dixon, Waguespack executed a flawless run, earning his place among the Top 15 cowboys in the world standings, a crucial achievement with only a few days left in the season.



This victory was more than just a personal triumph. Waguespack expressed gratitude for the evolving state of rodeo and the people behind the scenes who support its growth.



“It’s great to be able to have an opportunity to run at the money that they were able to split up for this rodeo. I think this shows that rodeo is heading in the right direction,” he said.



With just days remaining in the season, Waguespack’s focus is clear: secure his spot in the Top 15 and qualify for the National Finals Rodeo.



“I finally squeaked into the Top 15,” he said. “I think after tomorrow morning, I’ll be around 13th in the world standings. I’ll have six to seven more days to try to hold my spot. We’ll do the best we can at the rodeos we go to and hope for the best.”



Other winners at the $506,879 rodeo were bareback rider Weston Timberman (91 points on Macza Pro Rodeo’s Ols Tubs Stevie Knicks); team ropers Tyler Wade /Wesley Thorp (3.6 seconds); saddle bronc rider Statler Wright (87.5 points on Macza Pro Rodeo’s Squash Blossom S); tie-down roper Dylan Hancock (7.9 seconds); barrel racer Tiany Schuster (17.04 seconds); breakaway ropers Josie Conner , Bailey Bates , and Danielle Lowman (2.1 seconds each); and bull rider T.J. Gray (88 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Time In A Bottle).

Screen-Shot-2024-09-25-at-9.58.35-PM

–PRCA