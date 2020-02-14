Upstream Ranch
TSLN Rep: Drew Feller
Date of Sale: Feb. 1, 2020
Location: Taylor, NE
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Averages:
87 Fall Yearling Hereford Bulls – $4,859
167 Two-Year-Old Hereford Bulls – $4,752
92 Hereford Bred Heifers – $3,791
Top Fall Yearling Hereford Bulls:
Lot 273 at $35,000 was UPS Endure 8812, DOB: 10-1-2018; SIRE: NJW 79Z Z311 Endure 173D ET. He sold to Andrew Orsak. Wallis, TX.
Lot 252 at $33,000 was UPS Endure 8768, DOB: 9-17-2018; SIRE: NJW 79Z Z311 Endure 173D ET. He sold to Rausch Herefords, Hoven, SD.
Lot 292 at $20,500 was UPS Endure 8870 ET, DOB: 10-10-2018; SIRE: NJW 79Z Z311 Endure 173D ET. He sold to Rausch Herefords, Hoven SD.
Lot 200 at $12,000 was UPS Hometown 8602, DOB: 8-16-2018; SIRE: NJW 73S W18 Hometown. He sold to Dan Howard, Elida, NM.
Top Two-Year-Old Hereford Bulls:
Lot 1 at $45,000 was UPS Endure 9359 ET, DOB: 5-7-2018; SIRE: NJW 79Z Z311 Endure 173D ET. He sold to Don Kracke, De Witt, NE.
Lot 171 at $17,000 was UPS Endure 8499 ET, DPB: 5-24-2018; SIRE: NJW 79Z Z311 Endure 173D ET. He sold to Dvorak Herefords, Lake Andes, SD.
Lot 45 at $16,000 was UPS Endure 8128; DOB: 4-6-2018; SIRE: NJW 79Z Z311 Endure 173D ET. He sold to Durbin Creek Ranch, Thermpolis, WY.
Lot 25 at $14,000 was UPS 2296 Sensation 8080, DOB: 3-18-2018: SIRE: UPS Sensation 2296. He sold to High Desert Cattle Co., Burwell, NE.
Top Hereford Bred Heifers:
Lot 320 at $18,000 was UPS Miss Mighty 8440 ET, DOB: 5-17-2018: SIRE: NJW 79Z Z311 Endure 173D ET; Bred to UPS 2504 Sensation 7616. She sold to Prairie Meadow Herefords, Rochester, MN.
Lot 355 at $9,000 was UPS Miss Endure 8136, DOB: 4-6-2018; SIRE: NWJ 79Z Z311 Endure 173D ET; Bred to Bar JZ Sleep On 738C. She sold to Landgren Ranch, Bartell, NE.