Upstream Ranch | TSLN.com

Upstream Ranch

News | February 14, 2020

Lot 1 at Upstream Ranch and the high selling bull at $45,000.

TSLN Rep: Drew Feller

Date of Sale: Feb. 1, 2020

Location: Taylor, NE

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

87 Fall Yearling Hereford Bulls – $4,859

167 Two-Year-Old Hereford Bulls – $4,752

92 Hereford Bred Heifers – $3,791

Top Fall Yearling Hereford Bulls:

Lot 273 at $35,000 was UPS Endure 8812, DOB: 10-1-2018; SIRE: NJW 79Z Z311 Endure 173D ET. He sold to Andrew Orsak. Wallis, TX.

Lot 252 at $33,000 was UPS Endure 8768, DOB: 9-17-2018; SIRE: NJW 79Z Z311 Endure 173D ET. He sold to Rausch Herefords, Hoven, SD.

Lot 292 at $20,500 was UPS Endure 8870 ET, DOB: 10-10-2018; SIRE: NJW 79Z Z311 Endure 173D ET. He sold to Rausch Herefords, Hoven SD.

Lot 200 at $12,000 was UPS Hometown 8602, DOB: 8-16-2018; SIRE: NJW 73S W18 Hometown. He sold to Dan Howard, Elida, NM.

Top Two-Year-Old Hereford Bulls:

Lot 1 at $45,000 was UPS Endure 9359 ET, DOB: 5-7-2018; SIRE: NJW 79Z Z311 Endure 173D ET. He sold to Don Kracke, De Witt, NE.

Lot 171 at $17,000 was UPS Endure 8499 ET, DPB: 5-24-2018; SIRE: NJW 79Z Z311 Endure 173D ET. He sold to Dvorak Herefords, Lake Andes, SD.

Lot 45 at $16,000 was UPS Endure 8128; DOB: 4-6-2018; SIRE: NJW 79Z Z311 Endure 173D ET. He sold to Durbin Creek Ranch, Thermpolis, WY.

Lot 25 at $14,000 was UPS 2296 Sensation 8080, DOB: 3-18-2018: SIRE: UPS Sensation 2296. He sold to High Desert Cattle Co., Burwell, NE.

Top Hereford Bred Heifers:

Lot 320 at $18,000 was UPS Miss Mighty 8440 ET, DOB: 5-17-2018: SIRE: NJW 79Z Z311 Endure 173D ET; Bred to UPS 2504 Sensation 7616. She sold to Prairie Meadow Herefords, Rochester, MN.

Lot 355 at $9,000 was UPS Miss Endure 8136, DOB: 4-6-2018; SIRE: NWJ 79Z Z311 Endure 173D ET; Bred to Bar JZ Sleep On 738C. She sold to Landgren Ranch, Bartell, NE.

