USDA advises of near-record cold onslaught

Possible near-record cold temperatures are expected to move through the Northern Plains and Midwest March 6-10 posing a potential impact to agricultural producers, according to the USDA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Above average precipitation chances will add to the difficulties, according to the USDA.

USDA advised producers to closely monitor livestock health, feed and water availability and added that calving and new livestock are at most risk.

Be sure to document calving/new livestock losses for the USDA Farm Service Agency Livestock Indemnity Program (LIP), it advised.

Now is a busy time of year with calving, but it's important to keep records up to date and record losses to determine if you qualify for LIP, said Jeremiah Vardiman, University of Wyoming Extension agriculture and horticulture educator in Park County.

Individuals should take precautions when working outside for any length of time, wearing appropriate attire and resting when possible. Water lines to houses and livestock operations should also be monitored.

Visit http://bit.ly/USDA-March-ColdFront for more information about precautions and for more information about LIP and if you qualify, visit http://bit.ly/USDA-LIP.

–USDA