USDA Announces Availability of Low-Interest Physical Loss Loans for Producers Affected by Natural Disasters
Physical loss loans through the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) can help producers repair or replace damaged or destroyed physical property essential to the success of the agricultural operation, including livestock losses. Examples of property commonly affected include essential farm buildings, fixtures to real estate, equipment, livestock, perennial crops, fruit and nut bearing trees, and harvested or stored crops and hay.
Impacted Area: North Dakota
Triggering Disaster: Excessive snow that occurred Jan. 1, 2023 through April 21, 2023
Application Deadline: Jan. 30, 2024
Primary Counties Eligible: Barnes, Billings, Burleigh, Cass, Dickey, Eddy, Emmons, Foster, Grand Forks, Griggs, Kidder, LaMoure, Logan, McIntosh, Mercer, Morton, Nelson, Oliver, Pembina, Ransom, Richland,
Rolette, Sargent, Stark, Steele, Stutsman, Traill, and Wells
Contiguous Counties Also Eligible:
North Dakota: Benson, Bottineau, Cavalier, Dunn, Golden Valley, Grant, Hettinger, McKenzie, McLean, Pierce, Ramsey, Sheridan, Sioux, Slope, Towner, and Walsh
Minnesota: Clay, Kittson, Marshall, Norman, Polk, Traverse, and Wilkin
South Dakota: Brown, Campbell, Corson, McPherson, Marshall, and Roberts
More Resources
On farmers.gov, the Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool, Disaster Assistance-at-a-Glance fact sheet, and Loan Assistance Tool can help you determine program or loan options. To file a Notice of Loss or to ask questions about available programs, contact your local USDA Service Center.
–USDA