USDA grants $15 million to Hispanic-serving institutions

As Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations wrap, the Agriculture Department announced Tuesday more than $15 million to promote and strengthen agriculture-related higher-education programs at Hispanic-serving institutions (HSI) nationwide.USDA funded 21 projects across 10 states.

“Hispanic-serving institutions provide invaluable agricultural education programs and prepare Hispanic students across the nation for careers in food and agriculture that traditionally have not been available to them,” said USDA Deputy Secretary Xochitl Torres Small. “The Biden-Harris administration is proud to support our HSI partners in these efforts to provide hands-on experience and training for students. These partnerships will ensure that students continue to have the opportunities they need to have fruitful careers.” The projects are funded through the National Institute of Food and Agriculture’s (NIFA) Hispanic-Serving Institutions Education Grants Program.

“As one of the key programs in USDA NIFA’s grant portfolio to build the next generation agricultural workforce and leaders, these projects will help build capacity at our nation’s Hispanic-serving institutions,” said NIFA Director Manjit Misra. “Capacity building across U.S. universities is vital to ensuring students preparing for careers in agriculture represent the nation’s diverse population so our food system includes everyone.”

–The Hagstrom Report