USDA Secretary Rollins commits $21 million to sterile fly production

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins provided an update on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) ongoing partnership with Mexico to combat the New World Screwworm (NWS). This afternoon, Secretary Rollins held a call with her counterpart in Mexico, Secretary Berdegue, to discuss the ongoing threat of NWS and actions being taken by both countries to contain the threat south of the U.S. border. USDA is working daily with Mexico to make sure the resources, tactics, and tools are in place to effectively eradicate NWS.

Additionally, Secretary Rollins announced May 29, 2025, the USDA is investing $21 million to renovate an existing fruit fly production facility in Metapa, Mexico to further the long-term goal of eradicating this insect. When operational, this facility will produce 60-100 million additional sterile NWS flies weekly to push the population further south in Mexico. Given the geographic spread of NWS, this additional production capacity will be critical to our response.

USDA | Courtesy photo image-38

–National Institute for Animal Agriculture