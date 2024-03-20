UW Extension to Offer Cattle AI Workshop and Breeding Days in Campbell, Fremont Counties

Gillette and Lander, Wyo.—March 19, 2024—For youth interested in breeding their cattle, the University of Wyoming Extension will offer artificial insemination (AI) workshops in Campbell and Fremont Counties Thursday, May 9, followed by breeding days later that month.

The May 9 workshops, led by UW Extension educator Chance Marshall and UW Extension beef specialist Shelby Rosasco, will take place from 4-7 p.m. at extension offices in Campbell and Fremont Counties. Topics to be discussed include nutrition, breeding selection, AI protocol and pregnancy testing.

To sign up for a workshop, visit http://tiny.cc/24cattleaibreeding . Registration, which reserves dinner and supplies, closes Wednesday, May 1.

Breeding days, in which participants artificially inseminate cattle under Marshall’s guidance, are scheduled for Tuesday, May 28, in Campbell County and Wednesday, May 29, in Fremont County. For those who attend the May 9 workshop, the cost is $25 per head for up to four females and $50 per head for each additional animal.

Now in its third year, the AI program has attracted participants from across Wyoming and even from surrounding states.

“AI is an involved process where you have to make decisions on breeding combinations and think about what your goals are,” says Marshall. “It’s not just getting animals bred—it’s also about encouraging young people to think about the future.”

While the AI program is geared toward 4-H’ers and other youth raising cattle, community members of all ages are welcome to attend. The workshop and breeding days are not a substitute for an AI school, however, and participants do not receive a certification for attending the events.

“We teach about the process, but the point is to provide ways for young people to actually breed their animals and further their involvement in the industry,” Marshall explains. “Even if they’ve just got a few animals, we want to provide them that opportunity.”

For youth raising sheep and goats, UW Extension will offer AI workshops and breeding days this summer.

All 2024 AI educational workshops and breeding days are funded by a grant from the John P. Ellbogen Foundation. The program is organized by Marshall and Campbell County 4-H educator Kim Fry.

Contact Marshall at (307) 332-1018 or cmarsha1@uwyo.edu for more information on Fremont County programming. Contact Kim Fry at (307) 682-7281 or Kim.Fry@campbellcountywy.gov for questions about Campbell County programming.

Paisley Logan, a 4-H member in Hot Springs County, has used AI to grow her Hereford herd. Photo courtesy of the Logan family. Paisley-Hereford-Calf

–UW Extension