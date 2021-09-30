UW livestock judging team claims high honors at Aksarben contest
A team member won top individual and no other team had more members place in the top 10 than the University of Wyoming livestock judging team last week at the Aksarben collegiate contest in Grand Island, Neb.
“The team is off to a strong start with a third overall team finish at the Aksarben contest,” said coach Curtis Doubet.
Kemsley Gallegos of Laramie claimed high individual overall. Holly Heckendorf of Wellington, Colo., was sixth high individual, and Justin Doubet of Parker, Colo, was eighth high individual overall.
UW was high team in sheep, second high team in cattle, third high in goats and fourth high in team reasons.
The team competes in Hutchinson, Kan., this week at the Flint Hills judging contest before hitting the road again next week to the intercollegiate livestock judging contest during the state fair in Tulsa, Okla.
Team members in addition to Gallegos, Heckendorf and Doubet are McKenna Carnahan, Julesburg, Colo.; Macy Collins, Meeker, Colo.; Kenzie Morris, Yuma, Colo.; Cooper Carlson, Atwood, Colo.; Jacey Taylor, Montrose, Colo.; Grace Gullatt, Salem, Ala.; and Zach Davis, Sebastopol, Calif.
–UW Extension
