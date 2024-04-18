Vermilion Ranch Spring Performance Bull and Heifer Sale

TSLN Rep: Wrye Williams

Date of Sale: March 22, 2024

Location: Public Auction Yards in Billings, MT and South Pryor Development Center in Billings, MT

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins, Roger Jacobs, Ty Thompson, Bill Cook and Greg Goggins

Averages:

449 Bulls – $8,303

5,273 Heifers – $2,176



A great two days spent with the Vermilion Ranch crew looking at some great cattle. The bulls and heifers were a great collective set and were willing to work for anyone.



Top Bulls:



Lot 113, Vermilion Leo L045, 2/2/2023 son of Vermilion Leo, sold to Clear Creek Angus of Chinook, MT for $50,000



Lot 48, Vermilion Three Rivers L171, 2/4/2023 son of Ellingson Three Rivers 0065, sold to Hinman Angus of Malta, MT for $32,000



Lot 216, Vermilion Fair N Square L355, 2/17/2023 son of Myers Fair N Square M39, sold to Schurrtop Angus of Farnam, NE for $25,000



Lot 100, Vermilion Badlands L057, 1/31/2023 son of Ellingson Badlands 0285, sold to Bob Stoddard of Newcastle, WY for $23,000



Lot 37, Vermilion Growth Fund L590, 2/28/2023 son of Deer Valley Growth Fund, sold to Bob Stoddard of Newcastle, WY for $19,000



Lot 131, Vermilion King Air L076, 1/31/2023 son of Connealy King Air, sold to Bob Stoddard of Newcastle, WY for $17,000



Lot 2, Vermilion G017 Bomber L164, 2/8/2023 son of Vermilion Bomber G017, sold to Zentner Angus of Bridger, MT for $17,000

Ty Thompson, Joe Goggins and Bill Cook on the block at the female sale. cdb7beee7d06-IMG_0123

Joe Goggins and Roger Jacobs giving opening statements at the Vermilion Ranch Spring Performance Bull Sale 920bfac7671b-IMG_0126

A great crowd of buyers on a chilly day at the South Pryor Development Center. aa31e69a2e14-IMG_0124