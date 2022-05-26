Wallace Kirk “Wally” Badgett to receive “Saddle of Honor” from Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame

GREAT FALLS, Mont., May 25, 2022— On Saturday, August 20, the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame will celebrate the third “Saddle of Honor” to be awarded to Montana Cowboy Cartoonist, Wally Badgett.

Badgett’s pen name, M.C. Tin Star became the backbone for his popular syndicated cowboy cartoon, Earl.

Open to the public at no charge, the “Saddle of Honor” event will be held at Montana ExpoPark in the Paddock Club located at 400 Third Street NW, Great Falls. Food and beverage will be available on site for guests to purchase in advance of the event. The award presentation will begin at 1 PM.

Badgett was inducted into the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame in April of this year and will join 2018 Saddle of Honor recipient Charles M. Russell and 2019 Jay Joseph Contway. He will receive a bronze sculpture of Charlie Russell’s saddle; the last new bronze created by Jay Contway. The replica of Russell’s historic saddle serves as a symbol for the extraordinary contributions Russell made in preserving the “Art and Soul of the American West.”

The MCHF board and trustees invite the public to attend The Russell and The Great Western Art Rendezvous held at the ExpoPark Fairgrounds August 18 – 21, 2022.

–Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame