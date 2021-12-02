Weller Ranch 41st Annual Bull & Female Sale

Date of Sale: Nov. 23, 2022

Location: Philip Livestock, Philip, SD

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages:

15 – 2 Year Old Angus Bulls – $6,116

40 – 3Year Old BWF bred cows – $1,850

101 – BWF Bred Heifers – $1,734

13 – RWF Bred Heifers – $1,640

46 – RWF Bred Cows – $1,685

Weller Ranch held their 41st Annual Bull and Female sale on Nov. 23 at Philip Livestock, Philip, SD. Bill and Jacque Weller brought a small, select number of thick, stout 2 year old bulls and a great selection of bred cows and heifers. The bulls and females were very well received by the large crowd of buyers in the seats that came to appreciate this 40 plus year program. Great set of bulls and all the females were based on Weller Ranch genetics.

Top selling bulls:

Lot 1, WR Payweight 0603, 3/20 son of Hart Payweight 5019 sold to Duprel Ranch, Vale, SD for $13,000.

Lot 3, WR Sure Fire 021, 3/20 son of Connealy Sure Fire 6313 to Lewin Ranch, Hay Springs, NE for $9,500.

Lot 5, WR Pursuit 0317, 3/20 son of LT Pursuit 5135 to Lewin Ranch, Hay Springs, NE for $9,000.

Three bulls sold at $6,500 each:

Lot 8, WR Pursuit 0256 to Kieth Dorsey, Isabel, SD.

Lot 9, WR Pursuit 0631 to Lewin Ranch, Hay Springs, NE.

Lot 11, WR Pursuit 0377 to Gene & Sheryl Michael, Philip, SD.

The top draft of females was 20 head of Black White Face, coming 3 year olds bred to LT Ledger that sold at $1,900 per head.

Bill Weller and Lynn Weishaar at the 41st Annual Weller Ranch Bull and Female Sale.



Jacque and Jean Weller, the ladies behind Weller Ranch.

