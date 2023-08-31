Wellfleet Fall Festival, Sept. 8-10

The Wellfleet Fall Festival committee once again invites everyone to their event-full weekend Sept. 8-10, 2023. All activities will be at Wellfleet, Nebraska.

Friday will feature a Ranch Rodeo – calcutta at 6:30 with rodeo to follow. A dance will follow at the picnic shelter on Main Street.

Saturday, Sept. 9, is a full day with kayak races at Wellfleet Lake at 10 am, mini train rides throughout the day, a craft and vendor show and farmers market at the Community Hall from 10 to 3 pm, Flower and Vegetable Show from 10 to 3 pm, Sand Volleyball tournament at 10 am, Antique tractor/pickup pull at 11 am, free barbecue at noon. The afternoon features Maywood class of 2026 cow bingo, free pony rides, kids activities such as foot races, bike races, turtle races and stick horse duck penning at 1 pm, parade at 2 pm, horse races with Calcutta at 2:30 pm, team sorting at 3 pm and a dance starting at 8 pm.

Food vendors will be open after the barbecue.

A team roping on Sunday, Sept. 10, at 1:30 pm will wrap up the Well Fleet Fall Festival.

For more information or a full schedule, contact Nancy Schmitz at 308-362-4576.

–Wellfleet Fall Festival