TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk, Scott Piroutek



Date of Sale: Nov. 29, 2024



Location: Sale at the ranch near Meadow, SD



Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle



Averages:

120 Two Year Old Angus bulls – $7,244





It was a wonderful day for Gary and Lori Wilken and family for their annual “Black Angus Friday” sale held the day after Thanksgiving.

This program is backed by a great family that offers great customer service and 22 years of AI breeding. Cattle that excel in the rough country, but also in the feedlot and on the rail.



Repeat buyers, friends an neighbors filled the seats giving the Wilken family an excellent fast paced sale.



Top bulls include:

Lot 337, Wilken 337, Apr. 2023 son of Myers Fair-N-Square M39 to Linn Ranch, Inc., Dupree, SD for $14,500.



Lot 358, Wilken 358, May 2023 son of Deer Valley Growth Fund to Duprel Ranch, Vale, SD for $14,500.



Lot 322, Wilken 322, Apr. 2023 son of Myers Fair-N-Square to Kirk Robinson, Ralph, SD for $13,000.



Lot 357, Wilken 357, Apr. 2023 on of Deer Valley Growth Fund to Koerner Farms, Freeman, SD for $13,000.



Lot 370, Wilken 370, Apr. 2023 son of Deer Valley Growth Fund to Norman Ranch, Piedmond, SD for $13,000.



Lot 359, Wilken 359, Apr. 2023 son of Deer Valley Growth Fund to Kirk Robinson, Ralph, SD for $12,500.



Lot 364, Wilken 364, Apr. 2023 son of Deer Valley Growth Fund to Kirk Robinson, Ralph, SD for $12,500.



Lot 3171, Wilken 3171, Apr. 2023 son of SAV Resource 1441 to Duprel Ranch, Vale, SD for $12,500.



Kirk Robinson and sale host Gary Wilken at the Wilken Angus Fall Production Sale a6ddec3b31aa-Kirk___Gary







Beckman Ranch, Prairie City, South Dakota, got a couple of Wilken Angus Bulls. 19fa127b9613-Beckman







Meng Ranch, Lusk, WY made the trip to SD for some Wilken Angus bulls. 365be97e2d04-Meng_Ranch



