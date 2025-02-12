Wilkinson Angus Ranch

TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein

Date of Sale: February 10, 2025

Location: DeSmet SD

Auctioneer: Chisum Peterson

Averages:

73 Bulls: $6,267

103 Commercial Open Heifers: $2,250

It was a blustery day across central SD which made for a few empty seats but the internet bidding was busy. The offering consisted of many AI sired bulls and females that have been well received over the years from customers. Congrats on a great sale.



Top Selling Bulls:

LOT 11: $20,500; WILKS DYNAMIC 264X; son of BAR Dynamic x Wilks Empress 1352. Sold to Jared Knock of Willow Lake, SD.

LOT 21: $10,000; WILKS DEER RIVER 394X; son of Ellingson Deep River x Wilks Celebration 76. Sold to Blake Hojer of DeSmet, SD.

LOT 10: $10,000; WILKS DYNAMIC 244X; son of BAR Dynamic x Wilks Blackcap 82. Sold to Justin Sime of Revillo, SD.

LOT 25: $9,750; WILKS DEEP RIVER 794X; son of Ellingson Deep River x Wilks Extra Eborea 347. Sold to Russ Cole of Carpenter, SD.

LOT 35: $9,500; WILKS DEEP RIVER 1454X; son of Ellingson Deep River x Wilks Elluna 11. Sold to Russ Cole of Carpenter, SD.

Mark Wilkinson talks about the bulls. b993f859c6ca-Screenshot_20250211_170401_Gallery