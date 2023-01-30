 Wrangler 20X High School Rodeo Showcase Winners | TSLN.com
Wrangler 20X High School Rodeo Showcase Winners

The 20X High School Rodeo Showcase was Sunday, Jan. 30, 2023 at 1 pm in the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center and featured the top three high school rodeo competitors in 10 events from all four regions of the state.  The state’s top high school athletes competed for scholarships, matching funds from Farm Credit Services and the prized Maynard Trophy Buckles.

Bareback                                                          Score

1 Kashton Ford                          Sturgis              74

2 Devon Moore                         Clear Lake         69

3 Lucas Yellowhawk                  Blunt                57

4 Reece Reder                           Fruitdale           55

Breakaway Roping                                                        Time

1-2 Taylor Burgee                      Onida                              3.6

1-2 Josie Mousel                       Colman                           3.6

3 Breezy Amiotte                      Interior                          11.9

4 Jessica Caspers                       New Underwood            12.6

Tie Down Roping                                                           Time

1 Tegan Fite                              Hermosa                       10.5

2 Royce Bruns                           Plankinton                    18.4

3 Mathew Heathershaw            Quinn                           19.1

4 Dalton Porch                          Kadoka                         20.2

Goat Tying                                                                    Time

1 Michaela McCormick              Salem                           8.58

2 Brylee Grubb                          Spearfish                      8.69

3 Bailey Verhulst                       Reva                             11.36

4 Josie Menzel                          Quinn                           12.70

Saddle Bronc                                                                Score

No Rides

Steer Wrestling                                                             Time

1 Taten Hill                               White River                  25.01

Barrel Race                                                                   Time

1 Landry Haugen                       Sturgis                          13.575

2 Gabi Irving                             Pierre                           13.731

3 Raylee Fagerhaug                   Wessington Springs       14.060

4 Megan Marone                      Pukwana                      14.097

Pole Bending                                                                Time

1 Kennedy Mclellan                   Dupree                         20.05

2 Sophia Meyer                         Rapid City                     20.79

3 Katie Sheridan                        Faith                             20.94

4 Kylie Wittnebel                      Castlewood                   21.12

Team Roping                                                                            Time

1 Jadon Jensen,Belle Fourche and Jet Jensen, Belle Fourche        8.49

2 Blair Blasius, Wall and Kale Crowser, New Underwood             13.18

3 Ryle Millar, Sturgis and Carson Sabers, Whitewood                  13.49

4 Kaden Tekrony, Clear Lake and Tigh Gaikowski, Waubay             14.47

Bull Riding

1 Jesse Kline                             Hartford                                   66

2 Tate Meyer                            Huron                                       63

