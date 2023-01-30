Wrangler 20X High School Rodeo Showcase Winners

The 20X High School Rodeo Showcase was Sunday, Jan. 30, 2023 at 1 pm in the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center and featured the top three high school rodeo competitors in 10 events from all four regions of the state. The state’s top high school athletes competed for scholarships, matching funds from Farm Credit Services and the prized Maynard Trophy Buckles.

Bareback Score

1 Kashton Ford Sturgis 74

2 Devon Moore Clear Lake 69

3 Lucas Yellowhawk Blunt 57

4 Reece Reder Fruitdale 55

Breakaway Roping Time

1-2 Taylor Burgee Onida 3.6

1-2 Josie Mousel Colman 3.6

3 Breezy Amiotte Interior 11.9

4 Jessica Caspers New Underwood 12.6

Tie Down Roping Time

1 Tegan Fite Hermosa 10.5

2 Royce Bruns Plankinton 18.4

3 Mathew Heathershaw Quinn 19.1

4 Dalton Porch Kadoka 20.2

Goat Tying Time

1 Michaela McCormick Salem 8.58

2 Brylee Grubb Spearfish 8.69

3 Bailey Verhulst Reva 11.36

4 Josie Menzel Quinn 12.70

Saddle Bronc Score

No Rides

Steer Wrestling Time

1 Taten Hill White River 25.01

Barrel Race Time

1 Landry Haugen Sturgis 13.575

2 Gabi Irving Pierre 13.731

3 Raylee Fagerhaug Wessington Springs 14.060

4 Megan Marone Pukwana 14.097

Pole Bending Time

1 Kennedy Mclellan Dupree 20.05

2 Sophia Meyer Rapid City 20.79

3 Katie Sheridan Faith 20.94

4 Kylie Wittnebel Castlewood 21.12

Team Roping Time

1 Jadon Jensen,Belle Fourche and Jet Jensen, Belle Fourche 8.49

2 Blair Blasius, Wall and Kale Crowser, New Underwood 13.18

3 Ryle Millar, Sturgis and Carson Sabers, Whitewood 13.49

4 Kaden Tekrony, Clear Lake and Tigh Gaikowski, Waubay 14.47

Bull Riding

1 Jesse Kline Hartford 66

2 Tate Meyer Huron 63