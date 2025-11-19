Young Farmer & Rancher, Collegiate Discussion Meet Winners

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Cady Brown, winner of the 2025 YF&R Discussion Meet and a new Polaris Ranger. Discussion-Meet-Winner-Cady-Brown

Missoula, Montana—Cady Brown, a Southwest Counties Farm Bureau member, topped three other competitors to win the Montana Farm Bureau Young Farmer and Rancher Discussion Meet. She received the keys to a Polaris Ranger® and will be eligible to compete in the national competition which will be held during the American Farm Bureau Convention in January in Anaheim, California.

The three other contestants were Joe Lackman from Hysham, Fiona Mott Hankins from Miles City and Riley Slivka from Lewistown who received coolers from Polaris. The Final Four competition of the Discussion Meet was held November 18 during the 106th Montana Farm Bureau Annual Convention at the Hilton Garden Inn in Missoula. The convention runs November 17-20, 2025.

The Discussion Meet, which is open to Farm Bureau members ages 18-35, is meant to simulate a committee meeting with ideas discussed and solutions developed. The question for the final round: Urban sprawl presents significant challenges for farmers and ranchers, impacting access to land and resources. We see that 1.9 million acres of agricultural land are lost to development each year. How can Farm Bureau help promote responsible growth in communities while mitigating the loss of farms, ranches, and the agrarian way of life?

Brown was raised in Three Forks, Montana, and is a senior at University of Montana-Western pursuing a degree in business with a minor in equine management. She was the Collegiate Discussion Meet winner in 2024. Although she was not raised in agriculture, she was involved with 4-H and FFA and has been working on ranches since she was 14 years old. She is currently president of the UM-Western Collegiate Chapter.

The student enjoyed participating in the Discussion Meet. “I call it competitive collaboration. The Discussion Meet helps you learn about agricultural issues and teaches you how to listen. It highlights developing solutions and is an incredible way to hone your communication skills.”

Brown said her involvement with Farm Bureau has inspired her to stay involved in the organization. “Last year I was the American Farm Bureau Leadership, Education and Engagement Intern in Washington, D.C. I hope to continue advocating for agriculture.”

As for Polaris, Brown explained that although she cannot squeeze it into her apartment near campus, she is excited to use it this summer when she works for local ranchers.

Brown added, “I am so grateful to the Polaris dealers for understanding the importance of the Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee and generously donating the Ranger to the winner of this competition.”

Helen Darlington, Montana State University (MSU) freshman, won the Collegiate Discussion Meet held November 19 during the MFBF Convention. The three other contestants were Ian Plutt and Aleena Maycumber from UM-Western and James Malchow from MSU. Darlington receives $250 and an all-expense-paid trip to compete during the American Farm Bureau Young Farmer and Rancher Conference in March in Portland, Oregon. The runners up each received $100.

Thanks to these participating Polaris dealers for supporting our Young Farmers and Ranchers: Beaverhead Motorsports – Dillon; Pure Bliss Cycle – Conrad; Basecamp Gallatin – Bozeman; Basecamp Billings – Billings; Helena Cycle Center – Helena; Kurt’s Polaris – Seeley Lake; Lewistown Honda & Polaris, Lewistown; Redline Sports, Inc – Butte; Riverside Marine & Cycle – Miles City; Young Powersports – Missoula; Sports City Cyclery – Great Falls; Red’s Auto – Havre; Peak Powersports, Sheridan, Wyoming.

For more information on the MFBF YF&R Committee, the YF&R Discussion Meet and more, visit mfbf.org or contact Jasmine Evans, jasmine@mfbf.org .

