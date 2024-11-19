Young Farmers & Ranchers Committee donates $9,250 to Montana Food Bank Network

BILLINGS, Montana–The Montana Farm Bureau Federation (MFBF) Young Farmers and Ranchers (YF&R) Committee presented a check for $9,250 to the Montana Food Bank Network (MFBN) during their luncheon Tuesday, November 19. The luncheon was part of the 105th MFBF Annual Convention November 18-21 at the DoubleTree and Northern Hotels in downtown Billings.

The donation came from proceeds raised during the YF&R Hoofin’ it for Hunger race September 21 in Dillon, thanks to generous local sponsors, participants and county Farm Bureaus. Although this marked the 14thyear for the race, in 2020 and 2021 it was held virtually. This year, participants competed in a 5K or 10K. Virtual runners who opted not to run made up a portion of the proceeds to the Montana Food Bank Network.

YF&R Committee Chair Nick Courville said, “We had another successful year of Hoofin’ it for Hunger in Dillon. The community support is amazing and makes it enjoyable to hold our event there. The partnership with the Montana Food Bank Network is rewarding as we both strive to raise awareness for hunger relief in Montana and continue this incredible relationship.”

MFBN Chief Development Officer Bill Mathews noted, “The Hoofin’ it for Hunger event has created awareness for hunger relief in Montana since 2011, and it has raised $96,550 cumulative, including this year’s donation of $9250 for the Montana Food Bank Network. That amount has provided at least 386,200 meals for those in need. Montana Food Bank Network is grateful for the support and partnership with the Montana Farm Bureau Federation and Young Farmers & Ranchers, plus their dedication to the Hoofin’ it for Hunger event.”

Mathews added that this year, the donation is especially welcome. “Food insecurity continues to rise in 2024 across the state due to inflation and higher food costs. In Montana, one in nine adults and one in six children are food insecure. Donations like this have a significant impact on those facing food insecurity on a day-to-day basis.”

Montana Food Bank Network (MFBN) is Montana’s only statewide food bank and a member of Feeding America. MFBN distributes food to 360 partners that include community food banks, pantries, schools, senior centers, and shelters to end hunger in Montana. MFBN’s hunger relief programs include BackPack, Hunters Against Hunger, Mail-a-Meal, No Kid Hungry, Retail Food Rescue, and SNAP outreach. MFBN advocates for long-term policy solutions to strengthen public nutrition programs and address the root causes of hunger. For more information, visit https://mfbn.org .

The Montana Farm Bureau is the state’s largest general agricultural organization with 19,000 members. Montana Farm Bureau is a grassroots organization dedicated to preserving and improving the agriculture and natural resource industries through member involvement in education, political activities, programs and services. For more information visit mfbf.org.