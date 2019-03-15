Youth Tractor Safety School Set

Teens will have an opportunity to learn how to operate farm equipment safely during a tractor safety school North Dakota State University Extension is holding May 28-30 at the North Dakota 4-H Camp near Washburn.

Fourteen- and 15-year-olds who plan to operate farm equipment for someone other than immediate family members must complete an approved tractor and machinery safety training program successfully, according to Rick Schmidt, an Extension agent in Oliver County and the school's organizer.

Although the school is designed for 14- and 15-year-olds, youth who are 13 can participate. Tractor safety certification for 13-year-olds will take effect when they turn 14. Youth do not need to be a 4-H member to sign up for the school.

Youth will learn:

The rules of the road

How to read farm equipment operator manuals

How to operate large and small tractors

School participants will receive hands-on training in operating farm equipment. The training includes obstacle courses that simulate farm situations. The youth also will participate in an all-terrain vehicle safety certification program.

The cost of the school is $135. The school is limited to 15 students. The registration deadline in May 17. Send registrations to Oliver County Extension/Tractor Safety School, P.O. Box 166, Center, ND 58530. Make checks payable to Oliver County Extension.

For more information, contact Schmidt at 701-794-8748 or rick.schmidt@ndsu.edu.

–NDSU Extension