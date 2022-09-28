Christensen: We support MCOOL

Kimball Livestock Exchange LLC supports Mandatory Country of Origin Labeling (MCOOL). We believe it is important that the consumer knows where their beef is coming from. The highest quality beef comes from the U.S. and the ranchers in this country work really hard to provide the very best to consumers. It would be fair to say that we deserve to label our product as Product of the USA, just as any other product you buy in the store. And it would be fair to say that the consumer deserves to know where their beef was born, raised, grown, and cared for.

Please contact your congressional leaders today and tell them your thoughts on this very important subject!

Christi Christensen,

Kimball Livestock Exchange