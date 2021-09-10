Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Ranch Rodeo at Wagner, Bronc Riding, Breeders Classic FREE entry broncs, horse sales

The smokey haze continues here on the ridge. I suppose late fall snow will be necessary to get the fires out that are consuming forests far west of here. It’s going to be a long fall.

I survived another fun Labor Day weekend in my home town. Events included class reunion gatherings, parade, and rodeo. Our family had two teams representing in the World’s Championship Sheep Teepeeing. We were very proud of both teams, though they didn’t win. The competition is intense and conditioning is necessary. Plans are afoot to be valiant warriors for the win next year!

Wagner, S.D. will be holding a Ranch Rodeo Sept. 15. They will have team sorting, branding, mugging, and trailer loading. It’s $400 for each team, 18 team maximum, with 75% payout. Checking is at 2 p.m., event starts at 3 p.m., CST. Call or text Sara at 605-413-6924 to enter or for information.

The Mike Fischer Memorial Bronc Match Crisis Fund will be Sept. 25. The live auction and calcutta will be Sept. 24, 6 p.m., at the fairgrounds building. Entries will be open Sept. 15, noon to 4 p.m., call Dan at 406-939-0526 to enter. There’s $1000 added in the broncs and ranch broncs; $500 added in the team roping and breakaway. Entries for the broncs and ranch broncs is $50, taking 20 entries; $100 per team in the team roping, taking 10 teams; $50 in the breakaway, taking 10. The team roping and breakaway will be between sections of broncs. Entries are cash only.

Any of you bareback and saddle bronc riders who want to get on some good horses, you need to be at the 25th Breeders Classic Bucking Horse and Bull Sale Sept. 16-17 at the Kling Ranch, Grassy Butte, N.D. There’s no entry fee, you can get on multiple horses, all of which have been screened, with PRCA pickup men on hand, and mount money paid. There’s $7000 added on top of all that! Call or text Dale Kling to get your name on the list at 701-260-0624.

The Bucking Battle in Bismarck, N.D. Will be Sept. 17-18. There will be 120 of the top PRCA cowboys competing in bareback, saddle broncs and bulls at the Bismarck Event Center.

Hermanson-Kist All Breed Fall Horse Sale will be Sept. 17-19 at Kist Livestock, Mandan, N.D. There will be weanlings only on the 17th, all others the other two days.

The Big Sky Ranch Rodeo Finals will be Sept. 18, 1 p.m., at the Ag Advancement Center, Miles City, Mont.

The 26th Annual Weaver Quarter Horses Production Sale will be Sept. 18 at Great Falls Metro Park, Great Falls, Mont. The preview is at 11 a.m., the sale at 1 p.m. View the catalog and get more information at http://www.weaverhorses.com .

No Pressure Round Robin Team Roping will be held at the Historic Saddle Club Arena, Scottsbluff, Neb., on Sept. 18. Enter at noon, rope at 1 p.m., It’s $50/person. Bring the whole family as there will be a gymkhana afterward at 6 p.m. Contact Val at 520-678-6268 or Kevin at 308-262-1806.

The Historic Saddle Club Fall Gymkhana Series will be Sept. 18, Octo. 19 and 23. The Sept. one is register at 5 p.m., event at 6. The Oct. ones are register at 1, event at 2 p.m., It’s for all ages with lots of age divisions, so something for everyone. Call 308-631-5700 for more information.

The Sugar Bars Legacy Futurity and Horse Sale will be Sept. 18-19 at the beautiful fairgrounds at Sheridan, Wyo. The Saturday futurity will be at 1 p.m. The Sunday sale preview will be 10 a.m., with the sale in the historic round pavillion at 1 p.m. Call LeRoy for info at 605-347-8120.

There will be two Hollers-Golliher Adult Ladies Only Breakaway Clinics this fall. The Sept. 25-26 one may have a slot left in it, but if not, you can get in the Oct. 16-17 if you act fast. They will be held at the Golliher Indoor south of Belle Fourche, S.D. with the wonderful team of Carole Hollers and Jerry Golliher instructing. Call Carole at 605-391-9702 to get signed up.

It’s about time to get your vet out to geld those stud colts while they’re still on their mamas. It’s way easier on them and they bounce back nearly overnight. Also, while you have them in “I don’t care” mode, you can get the wolf teeth out of them and brand them too.

Well, that’s my circle for another week. Stay safe out there and have a good week. Pray for rain, the firefighters, and our nation. God help America.

