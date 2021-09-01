Ranchers Quarter Horse Breeders Association Horse Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Aug. 22, 2021

Location: Besler’s Cadillac Ranch, Belle Fourche, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

20 Weanling stud colts – $2,570

13 Weanling filies – $1,980

3 Yearlings – $3,266

19 Saddle horses – $11,120

The Ranchers Quarter Horse Breeders Association held their 21st annual production and invitational saddle horse sale at the Cadillac Ranch near Belle Fourche, SD on Aug. 22. There was a big crowd in the seats, on the phone and online, making for a great sale.

Colts sold in this sale are eligible to come back the next year to compete in the futurity show. This year the yearling futurity had a total payout of $3,000 for the Don Brunner Yearling Futurity.

Winning the Yearling Filly Class was French Shine, owned by Donita Denke, bred by Long Quarter Horses. The Yearling Gelding Class was won by WS Buzzy Oak Drift, owned by Patrick and Amanda Fiedor, bred by Gumbo Quarter Horses. The Yearling Stallion Class was won by Rodeos Hard To Beat, owned by Tom Knott, bred by Bender Ranch.

The 2 & 3 year old Ranch Horse Futurities paid out over $1,500 for the young riding horses. Winning the Two Year Old Class was Becky Amio on Top Guns Two Step, bred by HM Quarter Horses. Winning the Three Year Old Futurity was Ashley Secrest riding Harlans Samba bred by HM Quarter Horses.

Top selling weanling stud colts:

Lot 1 — Oles Pep Pep, 4/21, chestnut colt sired by Shield Five Ole Cat x Red Pepper Cat out of Bonnylensma x Peptoboonsmal from Shield Five Quarter Horses to Seth and Sarah Moreland, Red Owl, S.D. for $3,500.

Lot 29 – Frosty Rodeo Express, 5/21 Buckskin Roan colt by Rodeo Roan Express x Badgers Rodeo Red out of Pat Cowan x Sun Frost from Bender Ranch Quarter Horses to Shawn Kautzch, Pinedale, Wyoming, for $3,500.

Lot 31 – Frosted Playguns, 5/21 Palomino colt by Wuz N Shup x Sadies Frosty Drift out of Gringo Pistolero x Playgun from Bender Ranch Quarter Horses to Brian Philipsen, New Underwood, S.D. for $3,500.

Top selling weanling fillies :

Lot 30 – Cowgirl Express, 4/21 Buckskin Roan filly by Rodeo Roan Express x Badgers Rodeo Red out of Pat Cowan x Sun Frost from Bender Ranch Quarter Horses sold to Shawn Kautzch, Pinedale, Wyoming for $3,500.

Lot 18 – Boons Choice Lynx, 5/21 Buckskin filly by Cowboys Boon A 411 x Cowboys Boonlight out of Smart Instant Choice x SR Instant Choice from Mailloux Quarter Horses to Shane Deering, Savannah, Missouri for $2,700.

Top selling saddle horses:

Lot 47 – MDP Jets Illuminator, 2017 Bay gelding sired by Frost Jet x Sun Frost out of Mr Illuminator x Dick Badger from Horner Performance Horses to Marc Murfitt, Bozeman, Montana, for $27,000.

Lot 37 – CC Beckwith Tivio, 2018 Buckskin gelding sired by Loves Jessie James x Taylor Jessie Tivio out of Beckwith Dun x Classy Flap from Crago/Schmidt Quarter Horses to Kenny Fox, Belvidere, SD for $18,500.

Lot 42 – Joe Jack Chex, 2016 Sorrel gelding sired by ER Hot Chex x Nu Chex to Cash out of Joe Jack Honey Bar x Watch Joe Jack from Broken Arrow Livestock to Jess Hoese, Sundance WY for $14,500.

Lot 43 – DDD Wily Whiskey, 2017 Dun gelding sired by Wily Vaquero x Wilywood out of Nuwood Cash x Nu Cash from Broken Arrow Livestock to Ken Bray of Stephenville, TX for $14,000.

CC Beckwith Tivio, 2018 Buckskin gelding from Crago/Schmidt Quarter Horses sold for $18,500 at the RQHBA sale.



Frosty Rodeo Express, 5/21 Buckskin Roan colt from Bender Ranch Quarter Horses shared the top selling weanling stud colt honors at $3,500.



Lot 18 – Boons Choice Lynx, 5/21 Buckskin filly from Mailloux Quarter Horses sold for $2700 at the RQHBA horse sale.

