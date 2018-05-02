WIN the 2018 MCBHS Concert VIP Experience!

2018 MCBHS Concert VIP Experience!

Be sure and enter for a chance to win the VIP Experience at World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale Concert! The lucky ticket drawn can bring any other ticker holder with them to enjoy a fun filled night at the 2018 MCBHS Concert featuring Ned LeDoux and Corb Lund.

These two fortunate people will enjoy some up close and personal time with both artists before the concert along with many other perks!

Winners will receive:

2 tickets to the private Ned LeDoux "Meet and Greet". Have a chance to meet Ned, get your picture taken with him and more!

2 tickets to the private Corb Lund "Meet and Greet Social". This private gathering will feature Corb spending some time visiting with everyone and playing a few songs just for this private audience. You will have a chance to get some pictures, some autographs and even have a cocktail if desired!

Each winner will get free merchandise at each artist's merchandise tables!

Each winner will receive a hard backed copy of the official 2018 World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale poster which will be suitable for framing and autographs!

More prizes added by concert time!

Only way to enter is to purchase a ticket before the drawing!

Get your tickets at the Bison Bar, Stockman Bank, Murdoch's of Miles City and the Miles City Chamber of Commerce. You can also purchase your tickets online at: http://www.buckinghorsesale.com/concert.html

Enter by posting your ticket number in the comment section at the event page here: 2018 MCBHS Concert VIP Experience

We will have a live drawing on Facebook to pick the winning ticket! Winning ticket can bring any other ticket holder with them to the VIP Experience!

Good luck!