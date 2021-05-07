McDonnell Angus “Bulls of the Badlands”

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: May 5, 2021

Location: Bowman Auction Market, Bowman, ND

Auctioneer: Greg Goggins

Averages:

83 Angus Bulls Avg. $4,937

McDonnell Angus is a 52 year strong performance Angus based operation. Victor and Darcy Goni and Family along with Leo and Sam McDonnell and crew had this set of bulls in great sale condition. The bulls were developed to soundness and longevity.

The emphasis of the program is efficiency, with out sacrificing performance, maternal and calving ease. Traits that make money for the rancher.

Top bull, lot 035, McD Confidence 035, 2/29/20 son of Sterling Confidence Plus 804 x Basin Yellowstone R178 to WEBO Angus, Lusk, WY for $14,000.

Lot 024, McD Confidence 024, 2/29,20 son of E&B Plus One x Basin Yellowstone R178 to Silhouette Angus Ranch, Jordan, MT for $10,500.

Lot 057, MCD Black Eagle 057, 3/17/20 son of Granger Black Eagle 822 x Connealy Consensus 7229 to Six-Ess Ranch LLC, Ekalaka, MT for 10,500.

Lot 094, McD Black Velvet 094, 4/28/20 son of RTA Black Velvet 42 x Garret’s 162R to Lucky 7 Ranch – Riverton, WY for $9,500.

Lot 59, MCD Epic 059, 3/12/20 son of ICC Epic 1429-8257 x Willekes Converter 4402-9 to Carol Thompson, Potlatch, ID for $9,000.

Lot 065, McD Epic 065, 4/3/20 son of ICC Epic 1429-8257 x C C A Uno 049 to Kevin Braun, Baker, MT for $8,750.

Mike Maher, Isabel, SD. Longtime supporter of the McDonnell Angus program.



Shane Peabody, Six-Ess Ranch, Ekalaka, MT got top end McDonnell Ranch bulls.

