Schmidt Cattle Company 34th Annual Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Jake St.Amant
Date of Sale: March 30, 2022
Location: Sheridan Livestock Auction Co. Rushville, NE
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Averages:
80 Bulls – $5,784
The bulls that Randy Schmidt and family brought sold strong through out the sale. They were led by the Lot 131 SCC Credit 131J. The morning brought some much needed moisture for Rushville, NE with some snow.
Lot 131J SCC Credit 131J pld Sold for $12,000.00 to Dennis Hulm – Meadow, SD.
Lot 105 SCC Patriot 105J pld Sold for $11,000.00 to Todd O’Connor – Philip, SD.
Lot 47J SCC Crossroads 47J Pld Sold for $10,000.00 to J&B Bartak Cattle – Anselmo, NE.
Lot 93J SCC Jesse James 93J Pld Sold for $10,000.00 to Raabe Brothers – Norfolk, NE.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User