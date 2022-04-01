Schmidt Cattle Company 34th Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Jake St.Amant

Date of Sale: March 30, 2022

Location: Sheridan Livestock Auction Co. Rushville, NE

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

80 Bulls – $5,784

The bulls that Randy Schmidt and family brought sold strong through out the sale. They were led by the Lot 131 SCC Credit 131J. The morning brought some much needed moisture for Rushville, NE with some snow.

Lot 131J SCC Credit 131J pld Sold for $12,000.00 to Dennis Hulm – Meadow, SD.

Lot 105 SCC Patriot 105J pld Sold for $11,000.00 to Todd O’Connor – Philip, SD.

Lot 47J SCC Crossroads 47J Pld Sold for $10,000.00 to J&B Bartak Cattle – Anselmo, NE.

Lot 93J SCC Jesse James 93J Pld Sold for $10,000.00 to Raabe Brothers – Norfolk, NE.

Even with snow falling that didn't stop folks from going in the pens and studying the sale offering.

