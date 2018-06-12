Beef groups support Moderninzing Agricultural Transportation Act

(WASHINGTON) – The United States Cattlemen's Association (USCA) appreciates the leadership of Senator John Hoeven (R-ND) and Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO) in today's introduction of the Modernizing Agricultural Transportation Act. The legislation will establish a working group at the Department of Transportation tasked with reviewing the Hours of Service (HOS) regulations, and corresponding Electronic Logging Device (ELD) regulations.

The working group, comprised of industry experts and members of the Administration, will submit a report one year after its formation that will recommend needed changes and clarification to the transportation of livestock in the U.S.

USCA Transportation Chair Steve Hilker commented on the bill's introduction, "This legislation will allow for the needed input and recommendations from both the livestock and transportation industries that were missing from the initial changes made to HOS regulations. The formation of a working group will allow workable and commonsense solutions to be presented, which will ensure safe transport of livestock and a path forward for both livestock haulers and the U.S. cattle industry."

"USCA will be on the Hill this week for our annual fly-in and a main focus will be in support of this bill. We look forward to working with both Senator Hoeven and Senator Bennet on moving this legislation forward and providing needed input on these regulations."

NCBA also supports the bill.

"The National Cattlemen's Beef Association and the producers we represent are glad to see another bipartisan effort designed to provide much-needed relief for livestock haulers. The Modernizing Agricultural Transportation Act requires the Secretary of the Department of Transportation to establish a working group to address the implementation of electronic logging devices and the overly-restrictive hours of service rules that livestock haulers face today. We look forward to continuing our work with members of Congress, industry groups, and the Department of Transportation as we work to find solutions to our current transportation concerns," said National Cattlemen's Beef Association President Kevin Kester.

–USCA and NCBA news releases