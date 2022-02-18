BHSS Angus Sale Results
BULLS
Lot Price Name/Desc. D-O-B Buyer City, State Poss/Semen Sire
59 $11,500 Tost Payweight 7115 023H 149 – Amdall, Tim Piedmont, SD 57769
50 $10,000 CW 913 Goal Keeper 31 152 – Hoyt, Bobby Mchenry, ND 58464
32 $9,500 Weber Dakota Connection 42J 154 – Thue, Dale Richard Lake Norden, SD 57248
63 $9,000 T3 Inaugeration 205 117 – May, Bob Mineral Point, WI 53565
53 $8,750 K&J Crackerjack 71 105 – Simons, Doug Enning, SD 57737
45 $8,500 K&J Ace 411 121 – Minow Ranch Olive, MT 59343
61 $7,500 TR Dually 8141 0345J 178 – Bender, Le’Ann Mobridge, SD 57601
52 $7,000 Bullerman Ace 1010 121 – Minow Ranch Olive, MT 59343
62 $7,000 TLA Bart Black Impact 048 102 – Rennie, Kyle Mc Cune, KS 66753
FEMALES
Lot Count Price Name/Desc. D-O-B Buyer, City, State Poss/Semen Sire
11 $10,250, Chestnut Queen 156 194 – Westooer, Kaydence Hulett, WY 82720
7 $4,500, S&R Candy Ann J110 907 – Ford, Robert Lake Wilson, MN 56151
3 $3,500, Cedar Ridge Katy 2105 160 – Bickel, Vince Gordon, NE 69343
2 $3,000, Gimbels Pricilla 186 166 – Koops, Brent Gettysburg, SD 57442
6 $3,000, CLB Miss Fresh J25 108 – LEHRKAMP, CARL & TAYLOR Caputa, SD 57725
5 $3,000, BRE Dixie 2169 141 – Kessler Ranch Westport, SD 57481
8 $3,000, BRE Princess 2156 909 – K Bar G Cattle Co. Oakdale, CA 95361
9 $2,900, Dandy Acres Jestress 2102 193 – Parry Angus Iliff, CO 80736
14 $2,750, VZR Peg 2105 139 – Chestnut Angus Pipestone, MN 56164
13 $2,600, TW Blackbird 9521 908 – Gullickson, Jason Flandreau, SD 57028
BULLS