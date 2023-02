Black Hill Stock Show Simmental Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: Feb. 4, 2023

Location, Rapid City, SD

Auctioneer: Sonny Booth



Averages:

24 Yearling Bulls avg. $5,375

2 Fall Yearling Bulls avg. $5,375

2 Two Year Old Bulls Avg. $9,875

15 Yearling Open Heifers avg. $4,050

3 Bred Heifers avg. $7,250



Top Bulls:

Lot 36, KTE Kingsman 2661K 3/2/22 son of FRKG CKK Platinum 009H from CK Cattle and Kenidy Effling, Highmore, SD to Todd Klockgetter, Carnavon, IA for $10,000.



Lot 51, LJW Red Hot Premonition, 12/3/21 son of CKCC Edge 7692E from Holt Cattle Co., Mina, SD to Todd Rau, Eureka, SD for $10,000.



Lot 51, FHEN Back N Black, J127, 3/14/21 son of TJ High Calibre 556B from Hennessy Show Cattle, Des Lacs, ND to Kenny Thomas, Velva, ND for $9,750.



Lot 30, HARC Kingpin 2970K, 3/17/22 son of W/C Kingpin 1018H from Harris Cattle Co., Plankinton, SD to JB3 Cattle, Beresford, SD for $8,250.



Lot 29, Cables Skys The Limit, 3/20/22 son of Musgrave Sky High 1535 from Cable C Cross Ranch, Pukwana, SD to Bud May, Kyle, SD for $8,000.



Top Females:

Lot 20, TENA Jackie, 3/16/21 daughter of Profit from Cory Altena, George, MN to Joe Bosworth, White Lake, SD for $11,750.



Lot 4, Sidebar Kammy K13, 4/6/22 daughter of from Sidebar Cattle, Hardin, MT to Randon Johnke, Madison, SD for $11,000.

–Black Hills Stock Show