Carrying On a Father’s Legacy in the NWSS Arena 

In the heart of Ree Heights, South Dakota, a remarkable story unfolds—a story of resilience, determination, and the enduring power of love. Thirteen-year-old Croix Reimann has recently achieved an extraordinary feat: winning the Grand Champion Market Steer at the prestigious National Western Stock Show (NWSS). Yet, this victory is more than just an accomplishment in the ring; it’s a testament to a family’s unwavering spirit and a son’s commitment to honor his late father’s legacy.

The journey that led to this achievement is one marked by both triumph and tragedy. Kyrstin, Croix’s mother, reflects on the profound loss that shook their family to its core. In 2014, Nick, Croix’s father, tragically lost his life in a plane crash alongside three other young men. Kyrstin recalls the devastation of that day. “Our world stopped turning that day,” she said.

The Nick Reimann Memorial trophy is awarded to the exhibitor of the grand champion market steer at the National Western Stock Show, the Super Bowl of livestock shows. Awarded in honor of Nick Reimann, the trophy is presented by Reimann’s parents, widow, Kyrstin, and two children. This year, the family awarded the trophy to Reimann’s son, Croix, 13 years old, after he won the honor.

Left to navigate the complexities of grief and loss were Kyrstin, Croix, and his younger sister Cannon, aged three and two at the time. Kyrstin fondly remembers Nick’s character. “He always had a smile, he didn’t let things get him down, and he treated everyone like they were the most important person in the room,” she said.

Cannon, Kyrstin, Nick and Croix before Nick’s death. image-33

The late Nick and Croix Reimann image-32

The Reimann family. image-31

Despite the profound sorrow that enveloped them, Nick’s dream for his children endured. He had envisioned Croix and Cannon following in his footsteps, showing cattle and immersing themselves in the agriculture community. With the unwavering support of friends, family, and the cattle industry, Kyrstin and her children embarked on a journey of healing and hope. “Their stepfather, Luke Doris, has made sure that Nick’s dream of Croix and Cannon showing was fulfilled,” said Kyrstin.

And fulfilled it was, as both children dove into the world of 4-H and cattle showing at the tender age of eight, guided by the loving presence of Luke and the memory of their beloved father.

Nick’s passion for agriculture and his dedication to nurturing the next generation of farmers and ranchers left an unforgettable mark on the community. He was not only known for his expertise in the cattle industry but also for his steadfast commitment to mentoring young exhibitors. To honor his legacy, the NWSS established the Nick Reimann traveling trophy in 2015, awarded annually to the champion market steer. “I hope people that look at the Nick Reimann traveling trophy are inspired to help others, live life to the fullest, and be innovators in the industry,” said Krystin. “These are all things Nick stood for and would be proud to see others continuing on.”

For Croix, winning the Grand Champion Market Steer at the NWSS was a moment of shock and pride. Reflecting on the moment he received the award, Croix said, “I was in absolute disbelief. We have dreamed about winning the National Western, but none of us actually thought it would happen.”

Yet, amidst the euphoria of victory, there were tears – tears of joy mingled with the bittersweet remembrance of a father dearly missed.

In the wake of his accomplishment, Croix carries forward his father’s legacy with humility and grace. He sees showing cattle not only as a passion but as a poignant tribute to the man who instilled in him a love for the land and its creatures. Croix said, “I feel really proud to carry on my dad’s legacy through showing. The cattle industry is what made my dad happy and it makes me happy to know I can do something that he loved so much.”

The support of family and community has been instrumental in Croix’s journey. With his stepfather Luke by his side, Croix has received unwavering encouragement and guidance. Luke’s steadfast presence has been a beacon of strength, enabling Croix to navigate the challenges of the show ring with confidence and determination.

Preparing for an event like the NWSS requires dedication, perseverance, and a deep bond between the exhibitor and the animal. Croix’s steer, Frosty, became his trusted companion throughout the journey, as they navigated numerous livestock shows and honed their skills together. Croix recounts the months of hard work. “We worked on him for a full year, so it was a lot of time and effort, but the work paid off in the end,” he said.

Looking ahead, Croix envisions a future shaped by his father’s legacy. Inspired by Nick’s example of kindness, resilience, and generosity, Croix aspires to continue honoring his memory in all that he does. Whether it’s continuing his education at Oklahoma State University or making a difference in the agricultural industry, Croix remains steadfast in his commitment to preserving his father’s legacy.

As the curtains close on this chapter of Croix’s journey, his triumph at the NWSS offers hope and inspiration. In honoring his father’s memory, Croix reminds us all of the profound impact we can have when we strive to live with purpose, passion, and unwavering integrity.

In the words of Kyrstin, “We can all carry on Nick’s legacy by being kind, giving grace, and genuinely caring about other people.”

In Croix, we see the embodiment of that legacy – a young boy with a heart as vast as the prairie skies, carrying on the dreams of a father lost but never forgotten.