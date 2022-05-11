Columbia Sheep Breeders Assoc. to host national show, June 6-11, Cheyenne

The city of Cheyenne, WY, and the Event Center at Archer will host the National Columbia Sheep Show on June 6 through 11.

The National Columbia Sheep Show is an annual event held in a different location each year. This year, the organization heads to a western location.

The Columbia Sheep Breeders Association is sponsoring the event. They are rolling out the red carpet for the approximate 200 sheep enthusiasts traveling to Cheyenne.

Columbia sheep are a large, dual-purpose breed of sheep. They are known for their superb mothering and milking ability, as well as for producing a heavy, medium fleece with a long staple length which is highly sought after by textile manufacturers. Columbia wool is easily blended with other materials and is also desired by spinners and fiber artists. This year will also feature the second annual online Fleece Sale where wool and fiber enthusiasts can buy top fleeces from Columbia breeders across the county.

Activities begin on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, with the Junior Fitting Contest. The Open Show is featured on Friday with the National Sale on Saturday. The Juniors have their own show as do Production Sheep and Natural Colored Columbias. Stop by the barn and visit with our exhibitors.

The public is invited to attend and see the events. Interested buyers can visit http://www.columbiasheep.org to request a sale catalog. Or call the Columbia Sheep Office at 507-360-4243. Like us on Facebook for the most current information.

The Junior Fitting Contest Wool Show, Junior Show, Production Show, Natural Colored Show, Futurity Comeback Show, Open Show, and National Sale will be available on Facebook live. Find us on Facebook at Columbia Sheep Breeders Association. LIKE us!

2022 NATIONAL COLUMBIA SHOW AND SALE SCHEDULE

June 8 (Wednesday)

10am Junior Fitting Contest

1 pm National Wool Show, Dave Julius, Judge

Wool workshop after wool show

5 pm Fleece Sale goes live

6 pm Corn Hole Tourney

June 9 (Thursday)

8 am Junior Show, Bryce McKenzie, Judge

3 pm Natural Colored Show & Production Show

6 pm Host Barbeque

June 10 (Friday)

8 am Futurity Comeback Show

9 am Open Sheep Show, Justin Benz, judge

6:30 pm Awards Banquet and Annual CSBA Auction

June 11 (Saturday)

10 am National Sale