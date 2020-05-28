Known for historic cattle, rail trails, the American Royal, world-class barbecue, and most recently, the reigning Super Bowl Champions, the American Angus Association® is excited to announce that Kansas City will host the 2020 Angus Convention this fall. The Association invites the cattle industry to “Elevate Your Game” at the 2020 Angus Convention, Nov. 6-9 at the Kansas City Convention Center.

The weekend-long event serves as a meeting point for all quality-minded cattle producers from every sector of the cattle supply chain. With a focused lineup of educational sessions, an expansive trade show and world-class food and entertainment, there is truly something for everyone.

“The Show-Me State is honored to host this spectacular event,” said Jim Brinkley, American Angus Association Board Member of Milan, Missouri. “It will be a great gathering of Angus and beef industry enthusiasts as we learn, network and conduct the business of the Association.”

Before the official start of the convention on Friday, Nov. 6, the Missouri Angus Association will host the National Angus Tour where participants will spend a day exploring the area’s Angus operations and related sites. Attendees will see how beef-producing families have adopted new and creative ways to stay viable, while bringing the next generation of cattlemen into the operation. The tour includes three unique destinations. Valley Oaks Angus built the 999 head “under roof” feedlot in 2016 to assist in the delivery of locally grown beef to the Kansas City Metro Area. The low stress, high efficiency system bridges their agribusiness enterprises. The second stop is at Mershon Farms, LLC in Buckner, Missouri. Established in 1865, Mershon Farms, LLC is a diversified crop and livestock farm that utilizes proven carcass genetics and retained ownership, from birth through harvest. Mershon Farms LLC was recognized as the 2019 BIF Commercial Producer of the Year and is a previous Missouri Angus Association Commercial Producer of the Year recipient.

Lunch will be served at the nearby historic Lone Summit Ranch. Established in the early 1900s and once a premier purebred cattle operation, it is now fully restored and a popular meeting and wedding venue.

“Missouri has a strong history of outstanding Angus and commercial breeders,” Brinkley said. “We’re excited to showcase these progressive and innovative operations.”

The tour is always a crowd favorite at the Angus Convention. Tour registration opens with Angus Convention registration on July 1. Sign up early because spots are limited.

The convention officially kicks off on Saturday with a speaker who has elevated his game in numerous arenas. Jordy Nelson, Super Bowl champion, former Green Bay Packer, Angus cattleman, Kansas State University alumni and Kansas rancher, will bring his unique perspective on taking success to the next level when he addresses attendees during the Opening General Session.

During the Angus Convention, guests will hear from speakers that inspire forward thinking and vision for the future of the quality beef business through Angus University. In the multiple workshop sessions, practical applications are shared on topics ranging from cattle health and management and commercial programs and marketing, to understanding genomics and evolving technology.

The Angus Genomics Symposium, sponsored by NEOGEN Genomics, features presenters, academic professionals and industry leaders who will explore how producers can apply new ideas to their home operations. The Angus University workshop sessions sponsored by Zoetis will keep the pace and empower breeders to think outside the box.

“In today’s ever-changing environment, education has never been more important for producers,” said Brinkley. “We are at a pivotal point in our industry where knowledge is power, and every advantage is vital to our continued success.”

The Angus Convention trade show highlights a specific group of progressive cattlemen and women focused on improving and sustaining the beef industry. Guests are welcomed by allied industry partners, fellow Angus breeders and others with product offerings to benefit today’s cattle producer on the trade show floor. The Learning Lounge reaches even more producers, right in the epicenter of the convention. Four incredible grand prize giveaways and Certified Angus Beef ® brand meals are served throughout the event.

“This is a must-attend for anyone with an interest in the beef industry,” Brinkley said. “Kansas City is centrally located with easy access by the interstate, air and train.”

Angus breeders receive exclusive booth discounts, and those interested in reserving space can visit the trade show section of the website.

Registration and hotel reservations open July 1, and more information will be available online at http://www.angusconvention.com.

Annual Convention of Delegates

An important part of the Angus Convention each year is conducting business on behalf of the nearly 25,000-member organization. This year marks the 137th Annual Convention of Delegates for the American Angus Association, where representatives from each state will elect new members and officers to the Board of Directors and look to the future for the Angus breed.

Plans are already under way for the Annual Meeting, and the first step is nominating Angus leaders to serve as voting delegates for their respective state or district.

Each eligible voting member of the American Angus Association was mailed a nomination form and asked to select one member who would be a successful delegate at the national meeting. Signed nomination forms must be received at the Association office no later than 4:30 p.m. CDT on Friday, June 12.

Please reference mailed documents for complete details or visit http://www.angus.org for more information on the delegate nomination process.

–American Angus Association