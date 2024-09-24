Forestry Legislation Backed by NCBA and PLC Passes U.S. House

WASHINGTON (September 24, 2024) – Today, the Fix Our Forests Act passed the U.S. House of Representatives in a bipartisan vote of 268 to 151. This legislation, introduced by Rep. Bruce Westerman (R-AR) and Rep. Scott Peters (D-CA) removes burdensome red tape from our nation’s forests, supporting land management and protecting the West from devastating wildfire. Both the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) and Public Lands Council (PLC) support this legislation.



“Over 6.5 million acres of the West have burned this year alone. These horrific wildfires destroy our beautiful natural resources, hurt rural communities, and threaten our farms and ranches,” said NCBA President and Wyoming rancher Mark Eisele. “The Fix Our Forests Act would make it easier to manage our forests and use tools like livestock grazing to reduce the risk of wildfire. Farmers and ranchers are ready to be partners in protecting our western landscapes, and I am pleased that this legislation acknowledges our important role.”



The Fix Our Forests Act simplifies the environmental review process, known as a National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) review, that federal agencies must go through before making land management decisions. The bill also reduces frivolous lawsuits that may delay critical land management actions and supports grazing as a wildfire reduction tool. In total, the bill helps land managers take faster action to reduce overgrowth and protect our forests from catastrophic wildfire.



“Cattle and sheep grazing is an important tool for mitigating fire and we continue seeing research showing that grazing decreases flame height , limits fire spread, and reduces the risk of fire,” said PLC President Tim Canterbury, a Colorado grazing permittee. “We are pleased that bipartisan leaders in Congress like Rep. Westerman and Rep. Peters are acknowledging the role of grazing in preventing wildfires. PLC urges the Senate to pass this bill next to ensure that land managers have every tool available before next year’s wildfire season.”

