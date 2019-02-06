The Iowa Quarter Horse Association (IQHA) is excited to announce its new program: The Iowa Quarter Horse Ranch Horse Stallion Breeders Program and Futurity. Its purpose is to provide AQHA ranch bred stallion owner's opportunities to promote, exhibit and showcase their offspring. All AQHA stallions are eligible for this futurity, whether they reside in or outside of Iowa within the lower 48 states.

In 2019, founding members can enroll their stallions for an introductory enrollment fee of $350.00 from now until May 1st. After May 1st thru July 1st the fee goes up to $450.00. This fee will not be increased for founding members during the first five years of the program so long as they maintain the enrollment fee each year. No IQHA membership is required to enroll stallions.

Introductory Ranch Horse Stallion Breeder Futurity classes will be offered at the 2019 IQHA Futurity September 26-29 in Des Moines, IA. A variety of jackpot class offerings for the current yearling thru 4 year old offspring of enrolled stallions includes conformation, ideal ranch horse (a combination of ranch pleasure and ranch conformation), ranch riding, ranch trail, working ranch horse and boxing.

Follow us on Facebook IQHA Ranch Horse Stallion Breeders Program and Futurity. We also have IQHA Ranch Horse Futurity For Sale Page which features offspring eligible for the futurity and jackpot classes. We encourage you to check out the website for more details and information: https://www.iowaquarterhorse.com/stallion-auction-futurities/ranch-horse-futurity/ If you have questions please reach out to: Shane Vaughan-committee chair, (940) 765–7177; Matt Winters- IQHA Vice President (563) 929-0046 or Cassie Winters- committee secretary (563) 379-6435.

–IQHA