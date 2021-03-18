JUNIOR CATTLE SHOW RESULTS
Unofficial results from the junior cattle show at the 84th annual N.D. Winter Show, Valley City, N.D.
Female Show:
Junior Angus heifer division:
Champion – Lynsey Schmitz, Oakes, N.D.
Reserve champion – Wyatt James, Bruce, S.D.
Junior Charolais composite heifer division:
Champion – Emilee White, Wadena, Minn.
Reserve champion – Kelly Miles, Conde, S.D.
Junior Chi Influence heifer division:
Champion – Wyatt James, Bruce, S.D.
Junior Hereford heifer division:
Champion – Brett Wendel, LaMoure, N.D.
Junior Maine Tainer heifer division:
Champion – Bayler Hurlburt, Raymond, S.D.
Reserve champion – Regan Ringkob, Lake City, S.D.
Junior Simmental heifer division:
Champion – Haley Anderson, Lisbon, N.D.
Junior Sim-Influence heifer division:
Champion – Lynsey Schmitz, Oakes, N.D.
Reserve champion – Anisten Petersen, Ellendale, N.D.
Overall Champion female:
Champion – Lynsey Schmitz, Oakes, N.D. with her Angus heifer
Reserve champion – Lynsey Schmitze, Oakes, N.D., with her Sim-Influence heifer
Prospect Steer Show:
Class 1
1. Lawton Verlinde, Tracy, Minn.
2. Josie Buntrock, Aberdeen, S.D.
3. Josie Buntrock, Aberdeen, S.D.
Class 2
1. Lynsey Schmitz, Oakes, N.D.
2. Brady Ford, Lake Wilson, Minn.
3. Sydney Pankonin, Lamberton, Minn.
4. Kolten Hoffman, Wheatland, N.D.
Class 3
1. Lauren Verlinde, Tracy, Minn.
2. Jake Cargo, Towner, N.D.
3. Drew Anderson, Lisbon, N.D.
Class 4
1. Anisten Petersen, Ellendale, N.D.
Overall Champion steer:
Champion – Lynsey Schmitz, Oakes, N.D. with her Angus heifer
Reserve champion – Lauren Verlinde, Tracy, Minn.
Showmanship Awards
Peewee Division (under 8 years of age)
Champion Bayler Hurlburt, Raymond, S.D.
Junior Division (ages 8-12)
Kolten Hoffmann, Wheatland, N.D.
Intermediate Division (ages 13-16)
Champion – Wyatt James, Bruce, S.D.
Reserve champion –Regan Ringkob, Lake City, S.D.
Senior Division (ages 17-21)
Champion – Haley Anderson, Lisbon, N.D.
Reserve champion –Sydney Pankonin
Herdsman Award: Haley Anderson, Lisbon, N.D.
