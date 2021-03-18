JUNIOR CATTLE SHOW RESULTS

Unofficial results from the junior cattle show at the 84th annual N.D. Winter Show, Valley City, N.D.

Female Show:

Junior Angus heifer division:

Champion – Lynsey Schmitz, Oakes, N.D.

Reserve champion – Wyatt James, Bruce, S.D.

Junior Charolais composite heifer division:

Champion – Emilee White, Wadena, Minn.

Reserve champion – Kelly Miles, Conde, S.D.

Junior Chi Influence heifer division:

Champion – Wyatt James, Bruce, S.D.

Junior Hereford heifer division:

Champion – Brett Wendel, LaMoure, N.D.

Junior Maine Tainer heifer division:

Champion – Bayler Hurlburt, Raymond, S.D.

Reserve champion – Regan Ringkob, Lake City, S.D.

Junior Simmental heifer division:

Champion – Haley Anderson, Lisbon, N.D.

Junior Sim-Influence heifer division:

Champion – Lynsey Schmitz, Oakes, N.D.

Reserve champion – Anisten Petersen, Ellendale, N.D.

Overall Champion female:

Champion – Lynsey Schmitz, Oakes, N.D. with her Angus heifer

Reserve champion – Lynsey Schmitze, Oakes, N.D., with her Sim-Influence heifer

Prospect Steer Show:

Class 1

1. Lawton Verlinde, Tracy, Minn.

2. Josie Buntrock, Aberdeen, S.D.

3. Josie Buntrock, Aberdeen, S.D.

Class 2

1. Lynsey Schmitz, Oakes, N.D.

2. Brady Ford, Lake Wilson, Minn.

3. Sydney Pankonin, Lamberton, Minn.

4. Kolten Hoffman, Wheatland, N.D.

Class 3

1. Lauren Verlinde, Tracy, Minn.

2. Jake Cargo, Towner, N.D.

3. Drew Anderson, Lisbon, N.D.

Class 4

1. Anisten Petersen, Ellendale, N.D.

Overall Champion steer:

Champion – Lynsey Schmitz, Oakes, N.D. with her Angus heifer

Reserve champion – Lauren Verlinde, Tracy, Minn.

Showmanship Awards

Peewee Division (under 8 years of age)

Champion Bayler Hurlburt, Raymond, S.D.

Junior Division (ages 8-12)

Kolten Hoffmann, Wheatland, N.D.

Intermediate Division (ages 13-16)

Champion – Wyatt James, Bruce, S.D.

Reserve champion –Regan Ringkob, Lake City, S.D.

Senior Division (ages 17-21)

Champion – Haley Anderson, Lisbon, N.D.

Reserve champion –Sydney Pankonin

Herdsman Award: Haley Anderson, Lisbon, N.D.