Montana Alfalfa Seed Committee to Meet February 8th, 2024

HELENA, Mont. – The Montana Alfalfa Seed Committee will meet in-person on Thursday, February 8th, 2024, beginning at 1:00pm to review applications and address general updates.

Meetings will take place in-person at the Billings Hotel and Conference Center. The option to join virtually via Zoom is available.

To request more information to join the meeting virtually, please email Dani Jones at danielle.jones@mt.gov . To view an agenda for the meeting, please click here .



The Montana Alfalfa Seed Committee provides direction for research and marketing toward the continued growth of the alfalfa seed industry of Montana. The program is administered by the department’s Agricultural Development Division .



The Montana Department of Agriculture is serving Montana Agriculture and growing prosperity under the Big Sky. For more information on department programs and services, visit agr.mt.gov .

–Montana Agriculture Department