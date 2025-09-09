Montana Youth Agricultural Literacy Contest “Ag in Color” Drawing Contest open for students

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

The 2025 M.Y. (Montana Youth) Agricultural Literacy drawing contest has opened for students across Montana. The “Ag in Color” contest is open to anyMontana student enrolled in kindergarten through 6th grade. Entries will be accepted from classroom teachers, homeschool educators or parents. Entries must be submitted to the County Farm Bureau by December 5, 2025.

County Farm Bureau will submit the local winners to the Montana Farm Bureau for statewide consideration by December 19, 2025. Drawings are judged by the Montana Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee on agricultural content, originality, neatness and reproducibility.

There will be seven total state winners, one from each grade level. Judges will choose one drawing from the winners to receive the “Farm Bureau Proud” designation. Winners will be notified in February, and winning entries will be printed and distributed on usable items and other educational materials.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the student winners and the classroom teacher.

Kindergarten- Farm Animals in Montana

Grade 1- Grown in Montana

Grade 2- Grains of Montana

Grade 3- Cattle in Montana

Grade 4- Noxious Weeds in Montana

Grade 5- Safety on Montana Farms and Ranches

Grade 6- Agricultural Careers in Montana

For rules and more information visit mfbf.org/Programs/Montana-Youth-Ag-Literacy .

M.Y. in Ag Literacy was created as a resource for educators to have access to accurate agricultural literature. With generous support from the Montana Farm Bureau Foundation, we have provided classrooms across Montana with books and materials to keep agriculture in the K-12 classroom. M.Y. Ag helps bridge the gap between those involved in agriculture and those who are generations removed from the farm or ranch. The goal is to make accurate ag materials accessible to all students in Montana.

For more information, contact Rikki Swant, rikkis@mfbf.org .

–Montana Farm Bureau Federation