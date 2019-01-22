Nate Franzen Honored with The Friends of the Industry Award from the South Dakota Pork Producers Council

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The South Dakota Pork Producers Council recognized Nate Franzen of 1st Dakota National Bank with the Friends of the Industry Award during the Master Pork Producers Banquet on Wednesday, January 9, 2019.

The Friends of the Industry Award recognizes state individuals, leaders or businesses for their continued support of the pork industry. The recipient will be given a plaque for their outstanding involvement and service to the pork industry.

Nate grew up on a diversified family dairy, grain, and beef cattle farming operation near Langford, SD. He obtained his Bachelor of Science degree at Northern State University with majors in Management and Marketing, obtained his Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of South Dakota and obtained a degree from the American Banker's Association's Stonier Graduate School of Banking held at Georgetown University.

Nate began his banking career in January of 1994 at Dacotah Bank. He joined First Dakota National Bank in October of 1998 and is currently the President of the Agri-Business Division, overseeing all aspects of agricultural banking for the Company. In this capacity he is a member of their Executive Management team. First Dakota National Bank has total assets exceeding $1.6 billion and is one of the largest Ag Banks in the country with total Ag loans under management exceeding $1 billion. In 2011, Nate was appointed to the American Bankers Association's Agriculture and Rural Bankers Committee and served as Chairman in 2015. In April of 2017 he testified before the House Ag Committee on Farm Bill related matters.

He is a graduate of Class I of the South Dakota Agriculture and Rural Leadership (SDARL) Program where he is a past President of their Alumni Association, joined their Board of Directors in 2013, and is currently Chairman of the Board. Nate also currently serves as Chairman of the Board for the SD Agricultural Foundation. He is a past Chairman of the South Dakota Banker's Association's Agricultural/Commercial Lenders Committee, and a past President of the Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

Nate married his wife Michelle in 1992 and has two children, Bailey – 22, and Kellen – 19. In his free time Nate enjoys Hunting, Golf, reading and spending time with family and friends.

–South Dakota Pork Producers