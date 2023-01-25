North Dakota: Lahman joins center for 4-H youth development

Samantha Lahman, NDSU Extension 4-H animal science specialist. NDSU | Courtesy photo

Samantha Lahman has joined North Dakota State University Extension as a 4-H animal science specialist in the Center for 4-H Youth Development.

Samantha Lahman, NDSU Extension 4-H animal science specialist. NDSU | Courtesy photo

She will lead efforts to develop, deliver and evaluate new and innovative 4-H youth development programming and learning experiences in the area of animal science at the county, area and state levels. The position works in collaboration with NDSU animal sciences faculty, Extension specialists, Extension agents, youth, adult volunteers and animal industry stakeholders. She also will develop, design and deliver volunteer and staff training to blend animal science content with best practices in youth development.

“Samantha brings a wealth of animal science experience that will help her create innovative learning experiences to help youth find their spark, fuel their passion and explore new interests in meaningful ways,” says Leigh Ann Skurupey, assistant director, Center for 4-H Youth Development.

Prior to accepting this position, Lahman was a 4-H and youth development regional Extension educator for the University of Minnesota. She worked for NDSU Extension before that as an agriculture and natural resources agent in Pembina County for seven years. She also was an adjunct professor with the University of Minnesota, Crookston.

Lahman has a bachelor’s degree in animal science from the University of Minnesota, Crookston, and a master’s degree in education from Concordia University.

“I’m excited to be serving the 4-H families, volunteers and staff here in North Dakota,” says Lahman. “I look forward to working with staff and stakeholders across the state to help 4-H’ers find their passion in animal science and agriculture, explore career opportunities and develop essential life skills.”

A native of Parkers Prairie, Minnesota, Lahman was active in both 4-H and FFA as a youth, which led her to discover her passion for animal science and education.

“I proudly wear my educator hat whether I’m in the classroom, out in the field or judging in the show ring,” says Lahman.

She has an office in NDSU’s Animal Sciences Department in Hultz Hall. She can be reached at 701-231-7179 or samantha.lahman@ndsu.edu .

