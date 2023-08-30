Open Season 2023 | Youth Hunting in Colorado

In a state known for its world class game, Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues to prioritize its youth and novice hunters as a strategy to replace a large demographic of older hunters who are slowly aging out.

Bryan Posthumus, Colorado Parks and Wildlife Hunter Outreach Coordinator notes there are programs for both experienced youth hunters as well as youth who may not come from a hunting family. Programs within the state include mentored hunts, special youth waterfowl hunting weekends, and preferences in the secondary tag draw.

“We want to increase the number of youth hunters and give these kids an opportunity to have positive hunting experiences,” Posthumus explains. “We are looking at a large demographic of hunters who will be aging out of hunting in the next 10-15 years who are consistent license buyers.”

Posthumus notes a significant amount of funding for conservation and wildlife programs hinges on the purchase of hunting and fishing licenses and the tax on firearms, ammo, and gear.

“Hunters and anglers fund wildlife management at the state level in nearly all states. If we don’t replace them, we are going to be in a bind. We have to get this younger generation out there to hunt and with some of the opportunities we have to offer at CPW, they can have better field experiences than if they had to learn hunting on their own..”

The CPW mentor program allows for inexperienced youth hunters to go on a hunt with trained volunteers. Youth can apply for these programs seasonally and species include spring turkey, small game, deer, pronghorn, waterfowl, a handful of elk and a single cow moose hunt.

“Volunteers for this program go through rigorous training learning the ropes and to make sure they understand what CPW is trying to accomplish through this program, which is a safe, ethical, and legal hunt,” Posthumus says.

Mentored hunts often provide a more controlled environment for youth to have a more positive hunting experience. Courtesy Photo CYP4

A majority of the mentored hunts take place on private land to increase safety and give these inexperienced hunters the opportunity to hunt wildlife that are not so heavily hunted by the general population.

“Big game hunts in this program can last anywhere from two-to-three days. Mentors will take the time to go to the range and sight in and practice shooting beforehand. While some provide lodging, most of these hunts will involve tent camping.”

CPW would prefer hunters in the mentor program to have their own firearm so they can practice shooting beforehand, but firearms can be loaned out if necessary.

In addition to the hunting aspect, these trips include other educational opportunities between outings such as skills clinics and reviewing hunting rules and regulations.

“This is not a point and shoot program; we want to foster a lifelong joy of safe, ethical hunting for these young people.”

According to Posthumus, a parent or guardian is required to attend the hunt, which offers a two-fold benefit to CPW as the parents can learn from the mentors and implement these skills in the field themselves with their children

Deer are a popular game option for youth hunters. Courtesy Photo CYP5

Outside of the mentor program, youth can also benefit from preferences in various seasons and draws.

“We have some special youth only tags for fall and spring turkey seasons and youth get a minimum of 15 percent of limited licenses for doe pronghorn, antlerless and either-sex deer, and antlerless elk in the primary draw. Youth also have preference on any license available in the secondary draw and can take advantage of extended seasons.”

In addition to licenses offered directly, CPW offers special licenses to sponsoring agencies with youth programs of their own to provide more opportunities for young people to harvest animals.

“These sponsoring agencies run their own hunts and have their own volunteers but we make sure to get them vouchers so they can do these hunts and continue to offer youth great experiences,” Posthumus says. “Some participating agencies include Mule Deer Foundation, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Pheasants Forever, and Outdoor Buddies.”

One of the more unique programs, Outdoor Buddies, offers hunting opportunities to disabled youth and adults or youth with parents who are suffering from major illnesses.

According to secretary Terry Gleason, the program was started as a partnership between the Craig Rehabilitation Hospital and Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

“We provide outdoor opportunities to disabled folks who apply to our programs to go on fishing, hunting, and other outdoor excursions.”

The organization’s mission is to “provide opportunities, through a volunteer organization, for those who have been deprived of enjoying outdoor experiences. The focus is on those who are mobility-disabled, at-risk youth, and youth groups. The focus is on those who are mobility-disabled, at-risk youth, and youth groups. Outdoor experiences include hunting, fishing, boating, camping, and education in the use of the outdoors for recreational activities.”

Safety is a top priority for mentored hunts. Courtesy Photo CYP9

According to Gleason, anyone with a disability as verified by CPW to have a shoot from the vehicle permit can apply for the program, although there is a selection process that is focused on mobility-related disabilities.

Though the organization still keeps steady with its roots in providing opportunities for disabled Coloradans, they have instituted youth programs for at-risk and other youth groups.

The collaborative efforts between sponsoring agencies and the CPW ensure the success of youth hunting and fostering a new generation of outdoor enthusiasts.