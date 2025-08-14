Outside Circle: Xtreme broncs, youth rough stock, jackpots, breakaway, barrels, and clinics

It finally let up a little on the rain here to allow some folks to get hay baled. I know that’s not the problem in many places that are wishing for some rain and I feel for them. This has been a very wet, cool summer here and I’ve enjoyed it. The last one like this that I can recall was 1993.

Rosebud Xtreme Broncs will be Aug. 20, 6:30 p.m., at the Joe Waln Arena, Rosebud, S.D.

The Recluse Summer Bash Goat Roping and family event is coming up Aug. 23! Enter the goat roping at 6:30 p.m., $5/person, enter as many times as you want. Roping will start at 7. Also happening will be a beer garden, games for the kids, face painting for the kids, concessions and a dance. Sounds like a fun time!

The next event for the Bad River Youth Rough Stock series is going to be at Strasburg, N.D., in conjunction with the open bull riding there. The date is Aug. 23 and 24, 5 p.m., and will count as two rodeos. The open bull riding will have $15,000 added too, so that will be a good event. The kids need to get signed up early before the divisions are full. Go to the Facebook page to sign up.

Aug. 24 is the Sgt. Colton Levi Derr Foundation PTSD Awareness barrel, pole, breakaway and team roping event at New Underwood, S.D. There’s $1500 plus added and 75% payout. Barrels will have peewee, youth 3D and open 4D. Poles will have 3D open and youth. Breakaway is youth and open. Cash or card only on entries. For more info call Theresa Derr 605-391-8733.

There will be a 2nd Annual Labor Day Breakaway Roping at New Underwood, S.D. on Aug. 30, 10 a.m. with $1000 added. Entry fees are $75 for 15 and under boys or girls; $150 19 and under girls only; $150 open ladies. All are two head and a short go You’ll need to pre-enter by Aug. 28 by texting Jessica at 605-415-9638.

Aug. 29 is the Bobbi Jo Heald Memorial Barrel Race at the Cam-Plex, Gillette, Wyo. Exhibitions will start at 4 p.m., peewees at 5:45, open 4D at 6 and then youth. There will be 2D and novice horse 2D sidepots as well. 80% payback, and entries are all on the entry link at MJ Productions on Facebook. Entries close Aug. 29 at 5 p.m. For more info call Jordan Ann at 307-340-0029.

The Historic Saddle Club Arena at Scottsbluff, Neb., will be holding a Ranch Sort Clinic on Aug. 30, 10 a.m. Clinicians are Keith Hall and Shawn Elliott, $50/session. New this year is the full arena sort. Following the clinic will be a two day ranch sort on Aug. 31-Sept. 1. To enter call 970-371-4799.

The Energy Capital Junior Rodeo will be Aug. 30-31 at the Morningside Arena, Cam-Plex, Gillette, Wyo. Age divisions are 8 and under, 12 and under, 15 and under and 19 and under. For more info and to sign up go to http://www.mjproductions.com .

New Underwood, S.D. is the place to be on Aug. 31 at the 8th Annual Invitational Bronc Match. The calcutta will be at 5 p.m., match at 6, and an 85% payout.

The 37th Annual Don King Days will be Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, 11 a.m. both days. It will start off with a polo match, then at 12:30 a calcutta of the steer ropers and bronc riders. Steer roping will follow that, then the bronc riding. It’s all in an open field with the spectators acting as the “fence”, so be prepared to get up and out of the way! The bronc riding is the old fashioned snubbing style where the bronc rider gets on from the ground while the bronc is snubbed. It’s a fine time in a beautiful place at the Big Horn Equestrian Center, Big Horn, Wyo., which is just south of Sheridan. Lots of vendors, food and live music too.

You’ll need to be getting signed up for the Paul Tierney Roping Clinic Sept. 6-7 at Hammel Arena, Hot Springs, S.D. It’s open to 12 in each event with breakaway $400, tie down $450, and $100 deposit to hold your spot in either clinic. Call Tim at 605-891-9848 to sign up.

If you love wagon trains, here’s a fun time for you! The Kyle Evans Memorial Wagon Train will roll Sept. 5-6 from Crow Lake Campsite near Wessington Springs, S.D. It will be based there both days. To learn more about it, call Phil Wipf 605-350-1558.

Well, that’s my circle for this week. Please pray for our country, the first responders, and for our President and the others in charge who are getting our great nation back on its feet. May God bless America!