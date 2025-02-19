TSLN Rep: Jaramie McLean

Date of Sale: February 14, 2025

Location: Buffalo Livestock Market, Buffalo, Wyoming

Auctioneer: Mark McNamee

Sale Average: 115 Yearling Bulls averaged $8,010



Top Sellers:



Lot 16: $17,000; sold to T.J. Cunningham, Broadus, MT; PRA Duke 4256; 3/3/24; Sire: Millars Duke 816; Dam: PRA Aviator Packer 7314.



Lot 6: $15,500; sold to EB Ranch, Broadus, MT; PRA Duke 4289; 3/6/24; Sire: Millars Duke 816; Dam: PRA Ethelda Game Day 076.



Lot 15: $15,000; sold to Josh Moore, Douglas, WY; PRA Coalition 4230; 3/2/24; Sire: #U-2 Coalition 206C; Dam: PRA Erica Apollo 9210.



Lot 10: $14,000; sold to Carbon Creek C.C., Medicine Bow, WY; PRA Foundation 4204; 2/19/24; Sire: PRA Foundation 0150; Dam: PRA Infinity Cash 1237.



Lot 9: $13,000; sold to EB Ranch, Broadus, MT; PRA Bulldogger 4363; 3/10/24; Sire: PRA Bulldogger 1197; Dam: PRA Ethelda Aviator 8346.

It was a beautiful day in Buffalo, Wyoming for the Powder River Annual bull sale. Great set of bulls drew a full house to the Buffalo Livestock Market.

Neal Sorenson (left) and Mark McNamee (center) getting ready for the bull sale. e06fc3d4b7d3-Posder_River_Angus_1

Seats filling up for the Powder River Angus Bull Sale. cce235a80828-Powder_River_Angus_2



