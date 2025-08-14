SDSU Extension co-hosting regional water, drainage forum 

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University Extension is pleased to announce the 2025 Tri-State Drainage Research Forum on Sept. 9-10 at McCrory Gardens in Brookings.

This annual event brings together leading voices from across South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota, offering valuable insights into cutting-edge water management strategies, policy updates, and on-the-ground practices that are reshaping how we think about drainage, nutrient efficiency and conservation agriculture in the Upper Midwest.

Registration is $85 for professionals or $25 for students. To register, visit extension.sdstate.edu/events and search “drainage”.

Agricultural producers and professionals, drainage contractors, water managers and conservation leaders are especially encouraged to attend this forum for an opportunity to engage with some of the most pressing issues and innovations shaping agricultural drainage today.

The forum will include presentations from leading experts in water drainage and storage, along with interactive field tours, panel discussions and networking opportunities with leaders from the tri-state area. Panel discussions will touch on timely topics such as the socio-economic dynamics of drainage modernization, cost-sharing, permits and collaborative implementation efforts.

On Sept. 9, field tours will be led by Jay Gilbertson, manager/treasurer of the East Dakota Water Development District in Brookings, and Wayne Smith, with the South Dakota Ag Wetland Exchange, to explore wetland banking and seasonal riparian area management firsthand, followed by a casual networking social at Cubby’s in downtown Brookings.

On Sept. 10, the forum will host expert-led presentation topics to include: Economic and environmental benefits of drainage water recycling Modernizing systems for wildlife habitat and climate resilience Farmer perspectives on edge-of-field conservation The latest in nitrogen use efficiency and drainage research

“Whether you’re looking to install a new drainage system, assess conservation practices on your farm, engage in watershed planning, or learn from leaders in research and policy, this forum provides the science, stories, and strategies you need to act,” said Sushant Mehan, assistant professor and SDSU Extension Water Resource Engineer Specialist. “Don’t miss this chance to engage with your peers, learn from top-tier experts, and contribute to a shared vision for resilient agriculture across the Midwest.”

This event is sponsored by SDSU Extension, the Agricultural Experiment Station at SDSU, ISG Inc., Iowa Nutrient Research Center and the East Dakota Water Development District.

For more information and a complete schedule of events, visit https://www.sdstate.edu/agricultural-biosystems-engineering/south-dakota-water-resources-institute/2025-tri-state-drainage . For questions, contact Sushant Mehan, assistant professor and SDSU Extension Water Resource Engineer Specialist, at Sushant.Mehan@sdstate.edu or 605-688-5487.

