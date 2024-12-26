SDSU Extension hosts Beef 20/20

SDSU Extension will host a hands-on workshop for cattle industry stakeholders on January 7-9, 2025, held in the Animal Science Complex (1097 N Campus Dr. Brookings, SD 57007) on the campus of South Dakota State University.

Beef 20/20 is a hands-on educational program for beef industry stakeholders and agriculture educators ages 18+ to learn how cattle management impacts beef quality and yield. This hands-on program will cover topics such as live animal evaluation, humane slaughter, quality and yield grading, carcass fabrication, marketing, and beef palatability.

Registration

The cost to attend is $250, which includes program materials, 2 suppers, 1 lunch, and refreshments. Registration is required by December 20, 2024, using the form below. For more information, contact Christina Bakker , Assistant Professor and SDSU Extension Meat Science Specialist.

-South Dakota State University Extension