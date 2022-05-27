SDSU Extension to Host West River Field School June 29

Brookings, S.D. – SDSU Extension will host a West River Field School on Wednesday, June 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MDT at the SDSU West River Research Farm near Sturgis, South Dakota.

The West River Field School will focus on the diverse nature of agriculture in western South Dakota and provide attendees with an opportunity to learn in a hands-on environment with SDSU Extension specialists.

Certified crop advisor educational credits will be available during the day, and reference material will be provided to attendees who are seeking credit.

“The West River Field School is intended to provide continuing education to crop advisors and producers in western South Dakota,” said Patrick Wagner, SDSU Extension Entomology Field Specialist. “Attendees will have a chance to receive hands-on, in-field experience along with an opportunity to network with SDSU Extension personnel and other agriculture professionals.”

Presentations will cover the topics listed below, and an optional farm tour will be offered at the end of the day for all attendees.

Precision Ranching – Jamie Brennan, SDSU Extension Livestock Grazing Specialist

Soil Health – Jason Clark, SDSU Extension Soil Fertility Specialist, and NRCS

Climate Update – Laura Edwards, SDSU Extension State Climatologist

Entomology – Patrick Wagner, SDSU Extension Entomology Field Specialist, and Phil Rozeboom, SDSU Extension IPM Coordinator

Mesonet Demonstration and Ribbon Cutting – Nathan Edwards, Mesonet Director, and Bill Gibbons, Director of the South Dakota Agricultural Experiment Station and Associate Dean for Research

Wheat Research – Jon Kleinjan, SDSU Extension Agronomist, and Sunish Sehgal, associate professor and SDSU Winter Wheat Breeder

Optional Farm Tour – Chris Graham, SDSU Extension Agronomist

Those interested should visit the SDSU Extension events page to register. Registration is free of cost and lunch will be provided to all who attend. The West River Research Farm is located at 13370 Alkali Road, Sturgis, SD 57785.

For more information, contact Patrick Wagner, SDSU Extension Entomology Field Specialist at 605-394-1722 or Patrick.Wagner@sdstate.edu .

–SDSU Extension