South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation presents: Alabama, June 24

Sioux Falls, SD – Legendary country group, Alabama, will take the stage at the 10th annual South

Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation concert to benefit Feeding South Dakota. The show will take

place at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Saturday, June 24th. Tickets start at $60.50,

plus applicable fees and go on-sale Friday, January 13th at 10am CT at Ticketmaster.com or at

the KELOLAND Box Office inside the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

ABOUT ALABAMA:

Alabama has sold more than 80 million albums and is considered by many to be the greatest

country band of all time. From 1980 to 2011, they released 43 #1 singles, including a string of

21 #1 singles in a row. They have won over 178 CMA, Grammy, and ACM Awards and are

members of the Country Music Hall of fame. The band continues to perform for legions of loyal

fans, selling out venues night after night.

ABOUT THE SOUTH DAKOTA CATTLEMEN’S FOUNDATION:

The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation (SDCF) joined forces with Feeding South Dakota in

May 2013 to create their signature event, the Prime Time Gala & Concert. The goal of this event is to not only raise critical funds for Feeding South Dakota’s mission by providing more beef to

food insecure families throughout the state, but also to support the long-term viability of the

beef industry by promoting the nutritional benefits of beef consumption and value of modern

production.

Since hosting the first Prime Time Gala & Concert in June 2014, the organization has raised over

$2,084,312 for Feeding South Dakota. The Prime Time Gala & Concert also helps to further the

mission of the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation by supporting the South Dakota

Cattlemen’s Foundation Scholarship Program. For more information about the South Dakota

Cattlemen’s Foundation, visit http://www.sdcattlemensfoundation.com .

ABOUT THE PRIME TIME GALA & CONCERT:

Each year, nearly 1,700 guests attend the annual Prime Time Gala at the Sioux Falls Convention

Center with a country music concert to follow at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The

concert is also open to the public. Funds raised at the gala through event sponsorships and

table sales, silent and live auction, truck raffle and concert ticket sales benefit Feeding South

Dakota as well as the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation scholarship program and Fed Cattle

Challenge. Since 2014, funds raised at the event have helped to purchase and distribute over

1,327,645 pounds of beef for those that need it the most across South Dakota. These donations

have been distributed to all 66 counties in the state. Annually, Feeding South Dakota provides

14.8 million meals to hungry individuals across the state. For more information about the Prime

Time Gala & Concert, visit sdcattlemensfoundation.com/prime-time-gala.

South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation presents Alabama June 24 for their Gala. SDCF | Courtesy photo

–South Dakota Cattlmen’s Foundation



