South Dakota Pork Producers Council Announce Pork Ambassadors

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The South Dakota Pork Producers Council is proud to award Sydney Tlam of Mount Vernon; Kristin Kotas of Emery and Alison Knutson of Centerville with a $1,000 scholarship. The South Dakota Pork Producers Council recognized these three students during the Master Pork Producers Banquet on Wednesday, January 9, 2019.

Sydney is the daughter of Dale and Amy Tlam. She is currently a Senior at Mount Vernon High School and is looking to attend South Dakota State University majoring in Animal Science and minoring in Ag Business in the fall of 2019.

Sydney is involved with volleyball, basketball, golf, band, chorus and student council at Mount Vernon High School. She is an active participant in 4-H, showing sheep and pigs, as well as an FFA member.

Kristin Kotas is the daughter of Angel Eddy and Greg Kotas. She is currently a Senior at Bridgewater-Emery High School and is looking to attend either University of South Dakota or University of Sioux Falls.

Agriculture has played a major role in Kristin's life. She has been involved in her family's farm operation with raising Suffolk/Hampshire breeding lambs, exhibits sheep, pigs and goats in 4-H and FFA livestock shows, and advocates for agriculture with her FFA Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) Project. Kristin's SAE project is the completion of cotton apparel orders with a focus on the importance of supporting American agriculture.

In school, Kristin is involved in FFA, FCCLA, Student Council, NHS, journalism, track, and volleyball, and in the community, Kristin is a member of the Emery Development Committee and Klever Klovers 4-H Club. She has held many offices in these organizations, varying from the local to state level, such as the FFA District IV Vice President and FCCLA South Dakota Current Trends State Leadership Team member. Kristin also recently interned at the Davison County Extension Office where she strengthened her passion and involvement in agriculture and its many outlets.

In her spare time, Kristin enjoys traveling, showing livestock, staying active, and community service. She is looking forward to what's to come in her last year of high school and what opportunities will arise next in agriculture, whether it be within the swine industry, 4-H and FFA, or her SAE project.

Alison is the daughter of Jason and Alicia Knutson. She is currently attending South Dakota State University with a major in Agricultural Education and minor in Agricultural Business. Her estimated graduation date is May 2020.

In high school, Alison was involved in National Honor Society, FFA, 4-H and the United Junior Suffolk Sheep Association. Alison is currently involved in Little International and Sigma Alpha women's professional sorority at SDSU She is also still involved in FFA and the UJSSA.

On the farm, Alison helps with sheep, cattle and hog operations as well as corn and soybeans. She currently is employed at SDSU spring wheat breeding program.

The South Dakota Youth Pork Ambassador Program is designed to provide youth with an opportunity to become actively involved in the pork industry. The program helps youth develop strong relationships with both pork producers and allied industry members. It is an opportunity to learn about pork production and the industry and to improve communication and leadership skills. The main goal of the Youth Pork Ambassador program is to promote the South Dakota Pork Producers Council and the swine industry at various events. The successful candidate will gain valuable experience and develop relationships that will last a lifetime.

Some of the duties as the Ambassador are that they are required to attend four events throughout the year. The required events are the South Dakota Pork Congress and Trade Show, Taste of Elegance, South Dakota State Fair and one Executive Board Meeting. The Ambassador will also be asked to assist at other promotions during their term. The Ambassador will begin the program at the 2019 South Dakota Pork Congress and Trade Show and finish the program at the 2020 South Dakota Pork Congress and Trade Show. If the Ambassador is not able to attend one of these events, other events may be substituted with the approval of the Executive Director.

The Ambassador with the assistance from SDPPC staff is asked to set up a booth promoting pork at their local county fair or other public event. The South Dakota Pork Producers Council staff will also assist the Ambassador in finding appropriate contacts for job shadowing opportunities. –South Dakota Pork Producers Council

–South Dakota Pork Producers Council