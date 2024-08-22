South Dakota: Three Davis-Bahcall Scholars credit rural roots for STEM interest

The Davis-Bahcall Scholars Program, named after Dr. Raymond Davis Jr. and Dr. John Bahcall, is a prestigious and competitive program designed to immerse students in the world of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics). Through hands-on experiences and interactions with leading scientists and engineers, students are encouraged to explore and expand their scientific passions. The 2024 cohort included eight exceptional recipients, among whom Beck Bruch, Mack Hollenbeck, and Ashley Tiezen, stood out not only for their academic achievements but also for their strong agricultural backgrounds.

The Davis-Bahcall Scholars Program offers students entering their first or second year of college a unique opportunity to delve into modern scientific research. From June 16 to July 14, 2024, scholars traveled to various leading laboratories and universities, including the Sanford Underground Research Facility in South Dakota, Argonne National Laboratory, Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory in Illinois, and Boulby Underground Laboratory in the United Kingdom. The program aims to demystify STEM subjects by exposing students to real-world applications and research environments, inspiring them to pursue careers in these fields.

Agricultural Roots and STEM Aspirations

Beck Bruch grew up on a cattle ranch outside of Whitewood, SD. “I’ve lived there all of my life,” said Bruch, who has helped with cattle both on his family’s and grandfather’s ranch. This upbringing instilled a strong work ethic and a deep appreciation for the natural world, which influenced his interest in aerospace engineering and physics. Bruch said that the dark skies of South Dakota allowed him to stargaze from a young age, further fueling his passion for physics. “I was able to see some of the world’s cutting-edge physics experiments up close, and it really informed me that physics is a viable career option,” he said.

Mack Hollenbeck hails from a cattle ranch outside of Edgemont, SD, which has recently expanded into high fence hunting, raising deer, elk, and buffalo. Hollenbeck’s experiences on the ranch, particularly caring for animals, inspired her interest in animal science. “Growing up on a ranch, I spent a lot of time around animals – feeding them, taking care of them, giving medications when we had to,” she said. Hollenbeck initially planned to pursue veterinary medicine but reconsidered after the program, now considering a career in research. “We talked to a lot of graduate students, doctorate students, and post-docs who were conducting research, and it was all really interesting to me.”

Ashley Tiezen, from Canton, SD, grew up on a farm that produces corn, soybeans, alfalfa, orchard grass, industrial hemp, and triticale. Her early fascination with machinery and farm operations sparked her interest in engineering. “I would ride in the combine a lot when I was little, and it was what kind of sparked my interest in engineering,” she said. Tiezen plans to study chemical and biological engineering with a focus on medical research. “It was really an honor to go from a small town to see all of these incredible physics experiments,” she said, emphasizing the impact of seeing advanced scientific work being conducted in her home state.

The Selection Process and Program Experience

The Davis-Bahcall Scholars are selected through a highly competitive process that involves reviewing resumes, cover letters, and essays. The scholars, all residents of South Dakota, represent the best and brightest from across the state, including both rural areas and cities. This year’s program provided the scholars with an opportunity to explore leading scientific facilities, meet with researchers, and gain a deeper understanding of various STEM fields.

During their travels, the scholars visited some of the most remarkable laboratories and research facilities. Bruch highlighted their visit to places with extreme environments, saying, “We visited some of the hottest, coldest, quietest, and least radioactive places.” Hollenbeck said her excitement about seeing cutting-edge science and technology both in the Midwest and overseas. “It was really incredible that I got to do it, and I feel very lucky,” she said. Tiezen’s favorite part of the experience was visiting the Physical Science Laboratory in Wisconsin, where they saw the intricate work that supports major physics experiments.

Future Plans and Advice for Aspiring Students

The Davis-Bahcall Scholars Program significantly influenced the scholars’ future plans. Tiezen plans to attend Colorado State University to study biomedical engineering and chemical and biological engineering, aiming for a career in medical or chemical research. Hollenbeck will attend South Dakota State University to study animal science with a pre-veterinary medicine focus. Bruch is pursuing aerospace engineering at Georgia Tech and plans to maintain his family’s ranches while contributing to cutting-edge research.

The scholars also shared advice for other students with agricultural roots. Hollenbeck encouraged them to “reach far” and not view their background as a limitation. “People with agricultural backgrounds are hard workers. They know the value of putting in a day’s work,” she said. Bruch emphasized that opportunities exist outside big cities. “You don’t need to be in a big city to delve into science,” said Bruch. Tiezen urged students to look for opportunities and not limit themselves based on their rural upbringing.

The 2024 Davis-Bahcall Scholars Program showcased the incredible potential of students from diverse backgrounds, including those with strong agricultural ties. Beck Brooke, Mac Hollenbeck, and Ashley Tiezen demonstrated how their upbringing on ranches and farms fueled their passion for STEM and guided their future aspirations. Their journey through the program not only confirmed their career paths but also highlighted the importance of maintaining their agricultural heritage. The Davis-Bahcall Scholars Program continues to inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers, and researchers, proving that the spirit of discovery knows no bounds.

For daily logs from their travels, visit the Davis-Bahcall Scholars Program on Facebook.