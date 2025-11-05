Team USA Tops the Global Young Breeders Competition

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link



KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Young cattle producers from around the world competed in the Young Breeders Competition, held Oct. 19-25 in conjunction with the World Hereford Conference (WHC), hosted in Kansas City, Mo., by the American Hereford Association (AHA).



The 2025 Young Breeders Competition brought together 11 teams representing seven countries for a week of world-class competition and camaraderie. Countries represented during the competition included the USA, Australia, Canada, Denmark, Ireland, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

This unique international event challenges participants to demonstrate their knowledge and skills across a variety of real-world scenarios related to beef cattle production, Hereford seedstock development and marketing.



The competition began at Kansas State University, where participants had the opportunity to be among the first to experience the university’s new Bilbrey Family Events Center. From there, teams traveled to Kansas City for the final phase of competition held in conjunction with the American Royal livestock show. The event culminated in the showmanship and team fitting contests in Hale Arena — a grand finale proudly sponsored by Sullivan Supply and the American Royal.



Throughout the week, teams competed for more than 6,000 points across individual and team contests. Awards included vinyl banners, handcrafted leather banners, buckles and other prizes recognizing the competitor’s excellence and teamwork.



YBC was proudly sponsored by Merck Animal Health®, VitaFerm®, Sullivan Supply, the Kansas Dept. of Agriculture and the American Royal. To learn more about the competition and the different modules the teams competed in, visit WorldHerefordConference.com/ybc.



YBC Overall Champions:

Grand Champion Team: Team USA — Blue with team members Blake Bruns, North Platte, Neb.; Jacob Johnson, Ruth, Miss.; Trevor Johnson, Centerville, S.D.; and Logan Topp, Grace City, N.D.

Reserve Grand Champion Team: Team USA — Red with team members Ralston Braden, Kearney, Neb.; JW Cox, Flemingsburg, Ky.; Dylan Kottkamp, Clayton, Ind.; and Tar Tut, Bells, Texas.

Grand Champion Individual: Jacob Johnson, Ruth, Miss., from Team USA — Blue.

Reserve Grand Champion Individual: Dylan Kottkamp, Clayton, Ind., from Team USA — Red.



YBC Meat Animal Evaluation Contest:

Champion Team: Team USA — Blue with team members Blake Bruns, North Platte, Neb.; Jacob Johnson, Ruth, Miss.; Trevor Johnson, Centerville, S.D.; and Logan Topp, Grace City, N.D.

Reserve Champion Team: Team Canada — National Selects with team members Codee Kopelchuk, Canora, Saskatchewan; Emma Lees, Arcola, Saskatchewan; Levi Rimke, Oaklake, Manitoba; and Daniel Schuepbach, Claresholm, Alberta.

Champion Individual: Logan Topp, Grace City, N.D., from Team USA — Blue.

Reserve Champion Individual: Emily Taylor, Quipolly, NSW, from Team Australia.



YBC Livestock Judging and Reasons Contest:

Champion Team: Team USA — Red with team members Ralston Braden, Kearney, Neb.; JW Cox, Flemingsburg, Ky.; Dylan Kottkamp, Clayton, Ind.; and Tar Tut, Bells, Texas.Reserve Champion Team: Team USA — Blue with team members Blake Bruns, North Platte, Neb.; Jacob Johnson, Ruth, Miss.; Trevor Johnson, Centerville, S.D.; and Logan Topp, Grace City, N.D.

Champion Individual: Jacob Johnson, Ruth, Miss., from Team USA — Blue.

Reserve Champion Individual: Tar Tut, Bells, Texas, from Team USA — Red.



YBC Industry Practicums Series:

Champion Team: Team USA — Red with team members Ralston Braden, Kearney, Neb.; JW Cox, Flemingsburg, Ky.; Dylan Kottkamp, Clayton, Ind.; and Tar Tut, Bells, Texas.

Reserve Champion Team: Team USA — Blue with team members Blake Bruns, North Platte, Neb.; Jacob Johnson, Ruth, Miss.; Trevor Johnson, Centerville, S.D.; and Logan Topp, Grace City, N.D.



YBC Communications Challenge:

Champion Team:Team USA — Red with team members Ralston Braden, Kearney, Neb.; JW Cox, Flemingsburg, Ky.; Dylan Kottkamp, Clayton, Ind.; and Tar Tut, Bells, Texas.

Reserve Champion Team: Team USA — Blue with team members Blake Bruns, North Platte, Neb.; Jacob Johnson, Ruth, Miss.; Trevor Johnson, Centerville, S.D.; and Logan Topp, Grace City, N.D.



YBC Team Fitting Contest:

Champion Team: Team Australia with team members Tabby Cross, Indigo Valley, VIC; Lochie McLauchlan, Glenormiston North, VIC; Emily Taylor, Quipolly, NSW; and William Van Gend, O’Connell, NSW.

Reserve Champion Team: Team Canada — National Selects with team members Codee Kopelchuk, Canora, Saskatchewan; Emma Lees, Arcola, Saskatchewan; Levi Rimke, Oaklake, Manitoba; and Daniel Schuepbach, Claresholm, Alberta.



YBC Showmanship Contest:

Champion Individual: Dylan Kottkamp, Clayton, Ind., from Team USA — Red.

Reserve Champion Individual: Ralston Braden, Kearney, Neb., from Team USA — Red.

–American Hereford Association